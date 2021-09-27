Impressive Custom-Built 1971 Plymouth Duster Goes for Half What It Cost to Make

If you go through the names of all the cars presently being made across the world, you realize the name Duster now belongs to an Eastern-European SUV made by Renault-owned Dacia. It’s an important name in some countries, but totally irrelevant for us here in the States.
We too got our share of Duster, though. It was made by a brand of Chrysler that is no longer around, Plymouth, and it was anything but an SUV. And, unlike the Dacia Duster, it is still very relevant for some Americans, who are even willing to pay $123,200 for one.
That’s for how much this 1971 Plymouth Duster went during the Barrett-Jackson auction held earlier this month in Houston, Texas. And it did so not only on account of it being one of few still around (after all, the nameplate was in production for just six years at the start of the 1970s), but also on account of it being thoroughly modified.
Described as a restomod, the build is the result of a 2,000-hour restoration work, one that allegedly cost $254,000 to complete. That’s about double the price for which it went during the said auction, but hey, that’s the risk one takes when selling something at no reserve, and it does not make the car any less impressive.
Rocking an SRT 6.4-liter HEMI V8 crate engine under the hood, the Duster uses a 6-speed manual transmission to keep the undisclosed horsepower troop in check. A Reilly MotorSports AlterKtion suspension was fitted up front, while the rear received a custom 4-link and a Currie 9-inch rear axle.
Finished in Medium Blue Metallic over a leather interior with heated and cooled seats, the Duster is the work of Mascar Classics and Ken Maisano, and it was offered to the buyer complete with a build book.
