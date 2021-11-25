1969 Plymouth Road Runner Drag Races 1971 Duster, It's Closer Than You Think

More on this:

1 Tesla Model 3 Performance Races 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43, Total Annihilation Ensues

2 2021 BMW X5 40i Drags Genesis GV80 3.5T, Victory Can Be Seen From Outer Space

3 This Is Why the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Power Limit Is Bad

4 Wild 1,900-Horsepower Ford Mustang Becomes the Fastest Stick-Shift Drag Racer Ever

5 Toyota GR Yaris Drag Races BMW 128ti, Place Your Bets!