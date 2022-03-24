1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Barn Find Is Ready for an LS6 454 Upgrade, Engine Also Available

Let’s be honest about it. The 1970 Chevelle was a great car, but the LS6 454 made it a beast that everybody absolutely loved.
The Turbo-Jet engine developed 450 horsepower thanks to a four-barrel Holley carburetor, and it was obviously the most powerful choice for this model year.
Unsurprisingly, it didn’t end up being fitted on too many Chevelles, as it’s believed Chevrolet sold fewer than 4,500 units equipped with the LS6. Even fewer came dressed as a convertible.
This Chevelle was posted on Craigslist only a few hours ago, and it was born with a 350 (5.7-liter) V8 under the hood. And while it’s a matching-numbers example that still looks gorgeous, there’s something else that makes it a truly great barn find.
It’s an extra LS6 454 big-block that goes with the car, so this Chevelle is ready for an upgrade that would make it one of the rarest of its kind today.
Now let’s talk a bit about the barn find part.
The seller claims the vehicle was purchased from Texas back in 1999, and since then, it spent all its time parked in a barn. The storage condition has been just right, and this is why you won’t have to worry about rust or any other metal issues despite the 23 years of sitting.
Of course, some minor TLC is still required, but other than that, this Chevelle appears to be an incredible barn find with an amazing upgrade opportunity.
As for the price, the seller says they’re interested in any reasonable offer. For what it’s worth, an LS6 Chevelle could be had for approximately $3,500 back in 1970, while today, a model in mint condition with everything still original could easily reach $150,000. The convertible might be even more expensive if it’s restored to factory specifications.
