1970 Dodge Charger Is Back in Action with Bad V8 News, All Numbers Match

The 1970 Charger was the last version of the second generation, so it obviously came with only minor refinements, given Dodge was already preparing a completely new model.
The production of this Charger included a little over 46,500 units, and the Charger 500 secured the lion’s share with more than 27,000 cars.
The model we have here appears to be a standard Charger, though it was born with a 383 (6.2-liter) V8 engine (this was one of the most popular choices for this model year). While the original unit is still there and supposed to put the wheels in motion, it no longer runs. eBay seller and barn-finder i*find*u*flip says the engine is likely locked up, possibly from sitting, and it’s hard to tell if it can still be saved or not.
As you can easily figure out by checking out the photos in the gallery, this Charger is a project car in all regards. It needs not only important metalwork but also some parts in the front. This is because the vehicle was involved in an accident back in 1979, and no fixes have been received since then.
When it comes to the rust on this Charger, the trunk seems to be the most affected, with the frame rails, the rockers, and the doors still looking solid.
The good news is that all numbers on this Charger seem to match, so in theory, if the engine can still be saved, you could end up with quite a gem worth a small fortune.
On the other hand, the best way to assess its full condition is to pay a visit to Everest, Kansas, where the car is parked, and inspect everything more thoroughly.
In the meantime, the bidding is already underway, and the battle seems rather fierce. There are 16 bids received in the last few hours, but the existing $6,700 top offer isn’t enough to unlock the reserve.
