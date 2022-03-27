1973 Dodge Dart Spent 29 Years in a Barn, Engine Refuses To Die

Originally introduced as a full-size car in 1960, the Dodge Dart became a midsize in 1962 and was further downsized to a compact in 1963. It joined the muscle car was in the late 1960s, when it received Mopar's most powerful engines, including the iconic 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi V8 for a limited series in 1968.
Like most cars from the era, the Dart lost some of its appeal when the Malaise era kicked in and power figures went down. As a result, many cars were abandoned after a few years on the road. This 1973 Dart was actually driven until the 1990s, but it was parked in a barn and forgotten ever since.
Having spent about 29 years in storage, it was finally dragged out of its resting place by YouTube's "Ugly Truck Experience." And it doesn't look half bad for a classic that's been sitting for almost 30 years, mostly because it got a repaint right before it went into storage.
It's far from perfect, but it sure looks like it could get away with a few touch-ups on the outside. And if the white exterior seems dull, check out that green interior, which should come back to life nicely once it's cleaned.
But the really good news about this Dart is that the new owner decided to revive it and put it back on the road. Even though the 225-cubic-inch (3.7-liter) slant-six was locked up. Actually, this video provides an interesting solution to getting a mill to turn again.
Apparently, you can do that by filling up the engine with waste oil. The guy says he's been doing that for quite some time and claims that engines will usually get unstuck like that in a few days. It may sound unorthodox, but it's a cheap way to unlock an engine you don't know if it's salvageable or not. As long as you don't crank it with a starter, of course.
Once the engine moves, he drains out the waste mixture and replaces it with proper oil. And he eventually gets the old slant-six running again, to the point it can move the Dart under its own power.
Granted, the 225 six-cylinder is far from impressive at only 105 horsepower and 185 pound-feet (251 Nm) of torque, but this Dart is still a nice classic to ride in. Hopefully, it will be restored, and will enjoy many more miles on public roads. And why not, maybe it will get a V8 crate engine for proper muscle.
