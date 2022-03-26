1970 Ford Mustang Abandoned After Rear-End Crash Is a Surprising Survivor, All-Original

The 1970 Mustang was offered with a choice of two six-cylinder engines, namely the 200 (3.3-liter) Thiftpower (new for this MY) and the 250 (4.1-liter) unit also available in 1969.
It goes without saying the V8 lineup was the one getting more love from people interested in more thrilling driving, with the base unit coming in the form of a 302 (4.9-liter) small block with 210 horsepower.
The 1970 Mustang could also be ordered with the 351 (5.8-liter) Cleveland with either a 2-barrel or a 4-barrel carburetor, with Ford also offering a 428 (7.0-liter) on Cobra models.
This 1970 fastback someone has recently discovered in a barn was fitted from the factory with a six-cylinder engine, and while the engine still turns over, there’s a chance the car would be upgraded to a V8 if someone decides to give it a second chance.
As you can tell by quickly checking out the photos in the gallery, this Mustang is a project car in all regards, but the good news is everything inside and outside continues to be original.
The interior is rough, to say the least, and the rust has already taken its toll here and there.
This Mustang was moved in storage back in the mid-‘80s after a previous owner was involved in a rear-end crash. Because they didn’t want to repair it, the car ended up in a barn, so be ready for some extensive metalwork that doesn’t just target the occasional rust.
The Bright Yellow paint you see on the body is original as well, but on the other hand, it’s not necessarily in its best shape. If anything, a respray is required as well, no matter if you’re looking for a daily driver or a restoration to factory specifications.
While it’s a surprising survivor that’s totally worth bringing back to the road, this Mustang doesn’t come cheap. And at first glance, eBay seller smallville33.1 has rather ambitious expectations, as they hope they could get no less than $16,500 for the car.
