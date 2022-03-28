Twin-Engine VW Golf Wreaks Havoc at Texas Drag Racing Event With 2,000 HP

The TX2K22 drag racing event, hosted at the Houston Raceway in Texas, ended a little over a week ago, but videos continue to hit the web, showing all sorts of exciting rides.
One of the latest that we stumbled upon depicts a crazy Volkswagen Golf. The old-timer has received all kinds of modifications, and it’s easily an 8-second car down the quarter-mile.
At first glance, the average Joe might not notice that it’s not your run-of-the-mill Golf. However, it does feature quad pipes, with two of them coming out of the front fenders and the other two being mounted in front of the taillights. Thus, surround sound is on deck, aided by the twin-engine setup.
There is nothing ‘green’ about this VW Golf, save for the exterior color, as it has no less than two power units. The front one drives the front wheels and the rear one the rear wheels, making for a very interesting and neck-snapping powerful layout. According to the clip that you are about to watch down below, it boasts in the region of 2,000 horsepower, so it doesn’t only dwarf modern-day supercars, but full-blown hypercars as well, as it can give the mighty Bugatti Chiron a run for its money.
Not only that, but since it’s an 8-second car all day, any day, it is much faster than some of the kings that most enthusiasts are hyped about these days: the Tesla Model S Plaid and Rimac Nevera. These are the quickest quarter-mile production cars that money can buy, but they simply don’t stand a chance against this hatchback turned mega. The vehicle is a mechanical work of art that requires a very skilled driver to put it through its paces. Now, without further ado, get ready to see it in action, doing what it does best.
