Twin-Engine VW Golf Wreaks Havoc at Texas Drag Racing Event With 2,000 HP

More on this:

1 Underground Racing's Lamborghini Huracan Is a ¼-Mile Record-Breaker, Quickest on Earth

2 Video: Parachute Can't Save Nissan GT-R From Crashing at Houston Raceway

3 Tuned Audi R8 Brutally Hits the Wall at Houston Raceway, Video Is Shocking to Watch

4 1,600 HP Volkswagen Golf Has Two VR6 Engines, Hits 190 MPH in the 1/2 Mile

5 1,600 HP VW Golf with Two Engines Goes Drag Racing, Blows Rear Gearbox