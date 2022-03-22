Tuned Audi R8 Brutally Hits the Wall at Houston Raceway, Video Is Shocking to Watch

The TX2K22 drag racing event, hosted at the Houston Raceway in Texas a few days ago, was the scene of a few accidents. One of the most brutal involved a heavily modified Audi R8, which was filmed violently hitting the side wall.
At 0:55 seconds long, the video, shared online by Turnpike Racing League, starts off with the said German supercar lining up at the start line next to a white R8. When the lights turned green, both of them took off like bullets, and it appeared that the black example was going to win.
However, towards the end of the run, something happened, because the vehicle swerved left all of a sudden. The driver hit the brakes, yet it was too late to do anything other than brace for impact. A few moments later, it hit the wall, bouncing off the structure, and almost crashing into the barrier on the opposite side.
At this point, its ad-hoc rival was standing still, and a second later, the safety crew can be seen rushing to the scene. This is where the footage ends, and according to various reports, it appears that the driver hasn’t sustained severe injuries, as they apparently walked away, albeit bruised and shocked.
Another accident involving a powerful Audi R8, probably boasting a twin-turbo conversion considering that it ran the quarter mile in a little over 8 seconds, was filmed at the same event. The clip shows the dark example racing a red R8, and after crossing the finish line first, the unthinkable happened. Somehow, the driver lost control, and in a blink of an eye, the car violently hit the wall, this time on the right side of the strip. By the looks of it, the person holding the wheel walked away from the accident with a story that they will never forget.
