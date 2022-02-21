Audi R8 V8 Spyder Still Sounds Great, Gated Manual Is Cooler Than Ever

The first Audi R8 was a jaw-dropper appearance at first. The German mid-engine supercar has aged well, and even the first examples are collectibles. Some examples are worth more than others, and the ones with a manual transmission are rare, as they were not available for the second generation.
With that in mind, the folks over at AutoTOP NL have gotten their hands on an example that is a first-gen model, with the facelift, and the manual transmission. They have taken it for a drive through some regions in Germany, and that drive included a run on the country's world-famous Autobahn.
As you will observe, the Audi R8 is still quick today, even in V8 form, no matter what naysayers will say on the internet. Yes, 430 horsepower is not as impressive as it used to be if you judge vehicles by output alone, which is often the case with people who are just starting out to be interested in automobiles.
Instead, just listen to the naturally-aspirated, 4.2-liter V8 unit as it revs up to 8,000 rpm. That is something that you do not get to experience that often, except if you have something like this in your garage, and the R8 looks, sounds, and feels very much alive. The gated manual just adds a new level to the experience, as you can observe in the video below.
So, the next time someone says that a vehicle with 430 horsepower is not enough, just remember the video below and feel free to send them the link. Maybe they will have a change of heart or just realize that they were mistaken, even just a bit.
You can also go for the other option in internet arguments with people on social media and forums. It involves asking them how much horsepower does their car have, if they have ever been on the track, and in what quality do they have opinions about a vehicle that they have never seen. That might not make you fun at parties, but you would be right.
Those of us who were fortunate enough to drive an R8 can attest to the fact that the German sports car is as sharp as you can imagine it to be. It is easy to drive rather quickly up until a point, but physics will not forgive those who disrespect it.
As you will observe, the Audi R8 is still quick today, even in V8 form, no matter what naysayers will say on the internet. Yes, 430 horsepower is not as impressive as it used to be if you judge vehicles by output alone, which is often the case with people who are just starting out to be interested in automobiles.
Instead, just listen to the naturally-aspirated, 4.2-liter V8 unit as it revs up to 8,000 rpm. That is something that you do not get to experience that often, except if you have something like this in your garage, and the R8 looks, sounds, and feels very much alive. The gated manual just adds a new level to the experience, as you can observe in the video below.
So, the next time someone says that a vehicle with 430 horsepower is not enough, just remember the video below and feel free to send them the link. Maybe they will have a change of heart or just realize that they were mistaken, even just a bit.
You can also go for the other option in internet arguments with people on social media and forums. It involves asking them how much horsepower does their car have, if they have ever been on the track, and in what quality do they have opinions about a vehicle that they have never seen. That might not make you fun at parties, but you would be right.
Those of us who were fortunate enough to drive an R8 can attest to the fact that the German sports car is as sharp as you can imagine it to be. It is easy to drive rather quickly up until a point, but physics will not forgive those who disrespect it.