Audi R8 Owner in Shock After Being Charged Over $40,000 for a New Gearbox

An Audi R8 owner in the United Kingdom has had the shock of his life when he got a repair bill of over £31,000, or in excess of $40,000 at the current exchange rates.
The whole story started last year, when 34-year old Jim Street purchased a 2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder, with roughly 24,000 miles (38,625 km) on the odo, from a used car dealer. He paid £87,000 (~$115,000) for it, and not long after, he took it to Nottingham Audi for servicing and new tires, which set him back some £4,500 (almost $6,000).
Subsequently, the man started hearing strange noises coming from his German exotic that would get louder the quicker he drove it, reports NottinghamHampost. As a result, he took it back to the dealer to find out what was wrong, and last month, he was charged £31,289.50 ($41,388) for the repair work. This included a new gearbox, which was around £29,000 ($38,360) after tax, with the owner stating that he was in “disbelief” at the bill that he calls “extortionate.”
“That’s enough for a deposit on a house, who has that kind of money to give out and say here you go, crack on?,” Street said. “It’s a dream car for me and I’m having to pay for it and have not got it, getting that bill was quite a shock, and I’ve had to adjust to receiving such a bill. I ended up cancelling some engagements because of stress, it has made me feel low. I was expecting it to be somewhere between £5,000 and £10,000 ($6,600-$13,200), looking at the parts on a new car it should not be that much.”
The R8 owner says he won’t pay the bill, accusing the dealership of trying to make him sell the car to them for much less, “along with the astronomical bill.” In response, the dealer says that the vehicle had been modified, which is something that Street had not been informed of, nor has he made any modifications to it, he claims. This is backed up by Audi UK, with the quoted website being told by a spokesperson that they “agree with the findings, and can confirm that Nottingham Audi will be in touch with Mr. Street in a bid to try and resolve the matter.”
Subsequently, the man started hearing strange noises coming from his German exotic that would get louder the quicker he drove it, reports NottinghamHampost. As a result, he took it back to the dealer to find out what was wrong, and last month, he was charged £31,289.50 ($41,388) for the repair work. This included a new gearbox, which was around £29,000 ($38,360) after tax, with the owner stating that he was in “disbelief” at the bill that he calls “extortionate.”
“That’s enough for a deposit on a house, who has that kind of money to give out and say here you go, crack on?,” Street said. “It’s a dream car for me and I’m having to pay for it and have not got it, getting that bill was quite a shock, and I’ve had to adjust to receiving such a bill. I ended up cancelling some engagements because of stress, it has made me feel low. I was expecting it to be somewhere between £5,000 and £10,000 ($6,600-$13,200), looking at the parts on a new car it should not be that much.”
The R8 owner says he won’t pay the bill, accusing the dealership of trying to make him sell the car to them for much less, “along with the astronomical bill.” In response, the dealer says that the vehicle had been modified, which is something that Street had not been informed of, nor has he made any modifications to it, he claims. This is backed up by Audi UK, with the quoted website being told by a spokesperson that they “agree with the findings, and can confirm that Nottingham Audi will be in touch with Mr. Street in a bid to try and resolve the matter.”