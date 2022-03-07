Seemingly Abandoned Property Hides Big Hoard of Dodge, Plymouth Muscle Cars

More on this:

1 Rare 1976 Porsche 912E Comes Out of the Barn, Gets First Wash in 15 Years

2 This Big Hoard of 1950s American Classics Is Sadly Rotting Away in a Junkyard

3 1969 Dodge Dart Swinger Sat for Decades in the Middle of Nowhere, Gets Saved

4 1973 Mercury Comet GT Takes First Drive in 36 Years, Almost Turns Into a Fireball

5 Huge Oklahoma Junkyard Is Home to 3,000 Classics, Some Need to Be Saved