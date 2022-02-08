Watch 1,700-WHP V10 Audi R8 Obliterate 9-Second Model S Plaid

Ever since the Model S rolled out, it’s established some kind of dominance on the drag strip. It’s puzzling the kind of numbers you’ll need to run on the dyno to destroy a Model S Plaid straight out of the factory. Is a 1,700 HP Audi R8 enough to end the Plaid streak?
Hoonigan runs a simple contest, This vs.That. They put two evenly matched cars (not always) on a drag strip, race them, and declare a winner. On a new series, This vs. Plaid, modified tuner cars challenge a stock Plaid down a drag strip. The first episode featured a 1,700-WHP Audi R8.
On paper, 1,700-WHP pretty much sounds like a winner when placed side by side with a Model S. But the Plaid has a reputation of putting tuner cars in their rightful places - on the rearview mirror. It will do 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.1-seconds and deliver 9.2-seconds in a quarter mile (a production car record for a brief moment in 2021).
The modified 2018 Audi R8 has an impressive spec sheet. Its engine block and internals are completely stock, but there is a twin-turbo kit with 68-millimeter turbos on it. It makes close to 1,700-WHP and runs 7s on the quarter-mile. It runs a rebuilt dual-clutch transmission, and the V10 engine safely revs to 9,200 RPM after some modes. It’s a mid-engined racer weighing 3,700 pounds.
So, will the 1,700-WHP twin-turbo Audi R8 put to shame the stock Model S Plaid? The Tesla has the advantage of low-end torque, but will it be enough to keep it ahead before the R8’s whistles start blowing?
The first round is a quarter-mile race, where the Audi is downgraded to just about 1,200 HP. Both cars launch perfectly, but the R8 immediately puts its foot down, establishing dominance. It’s a humiliating loss for Tesla.
In the second race, the Model S starts two cars ahead of the R8, which is now at around 1,400 HP. It doesn’t take long or much effort for the V10 R8 to make minced meat of the Plaid. Lesson: It takes an 8-second car to tear apart a Model S Plaid on the strip.
