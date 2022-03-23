Video: Parachute Can't Save Nissan GT-R From Crashing at Houston Raceway

In the right hands, the Nissan GT-R remains a formidable machine today, almost 15 years after production of the R35 commenced in Japan, and with a little bit of elbow grease, it will overcome its initial status of a Porsche 911 killer.
Some copies have been tuned to the teeth, boasting well over 1,000 horsepower, and it appears that the red example depicted on video down below is part of this select club.
Filmed last Friday, during the TX2K22 drag racing event at the Houston Raceway, in Texas, it ended up leaving the strip on the back of a tow truck, after having a close encounter of the third kind with the side wall. The 1:08-minute long video starts by showing the Godzilla at the start line next to another GT-R from the same generation. Moments later, both of them took off, and the red example managed to cross the finish line first.
What happened next took everyone by surprise, because the punchy Nissan kept going. The driver eventually deployed the parachute, and right after that, they lost control of the wheel, and the sports car ended up hitting the wall on the left side. It eventually came to a full stop a couple of seconds later, in the middle of the strip, just as the safety crew was rushing to the scene. We don’t know if the driver sustained any injuries as a result of the accident, but it is likely that they walked away.
Unfortunately, this wasn’t the only crash recorded at the TX2K22 event, as we wrote about two more earlier this week, involving as many Audi R8s. You can check out those videos here, after hitting the play button on the one embedded down below, and maybe sharing your idea as to what may have gone wrong on the GT-R (braking failure perhaps?) that led to it hitting the wall.
Filmed last Friday, during the TX2K22 drag racing event at the Houston Raceway, in Texas, it ended up leaving the strip on the back of a tow truck, after having a close encounter of the third kind with the side wall. The 1:08-minute long video starts by showing the Godzilla at the start line next to another GT-R from the same generation. Moments later, both of them took off, and the red example managed to cross the finish line first.
What happened next took everyone by surprise, because the punchy Nissan kept going. The driver eventually deployed the parachute, and right after that, they lost control of the wheel, and the sports car ended up hitting the wall on the left side. It eventually came to a full stop a couple of seconds later, in the middle of the strip, just as the safety crew was rushing to the scene. We don’t know if the driver sustained any injuries as a result of the accident, but it is likely that they walked away.
Unfortunately, this wasn’t the only crash recorded at the TX2K22 event, as we wrote about two more earlier this week, involving as many Audi R8s. You can check out those videos here, after hitting the play button on the one embedded down below, and maybe sharing your idea as to what may have gone wrong on the GT-R (braking failure perhaps?) that led to it hitting the wall.