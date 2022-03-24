Underground Racing's Lamborghini Huracan Is a ¼-Mile Record-Breaker, Quickest on Earth

What’s the fastest Lamborghini Huracan down the quarter-mile on the planet? Well, that’s easy, because it’s owned by Underground Racing, and it recently set a new world record for this model, supposedly.
Filmed doing its stuff at the TX2K22 drag racing event a few days ago, at the Houston Raceway in Texas, this Italian supercar was clocked at 7.46 seconds, with a 199.14 mph (320.5 kph) exit speed, in the first filmed run of the day.
However, that wasn’t the record-breaking achievement, because, towards the end of the video shared at the bottom of the page, it actually did it in 7.275 seconds, at 213.54 mph (343.66 kph). To better put these numbers into perspective, we will remind you that this heavily-modified Huracan is around 2 seconds faster than the Tesla Model S Plaid, and more than 1 second quicker than the Rimac Nevera, the current ¼-mile champ for production cars.
Curious what Underground Racing has done to it? Well, scrolling through their website, we have found out that their most extreme upgrade for the Lamborghini Huracan, dubbed the ‘X Version Twin Turbo System w/ Highly Modified Engine’ (we kid you not, that’s the name), boasts a neck-snapping 3,000+ horsepower at the wheels (!) on race gas. On 93-octane gasoline, that number drops to ‘only’ 1,200 whp. The so-called ‘Race Version’ offers 1,500 whp on race gas, and 1,200 whp on pump gas.
Pricing isn’t available for these two kits, but the Stage 3 Plus, which unleashes 1,150 whp and 1,400 whp on pump and race gas respectively, is a $175,000 affair, including installation. Stage 3 costs $135,000, and unlocks 1,100 whp and 1,300 whp on pump and race gas respectively, and Stage 2, priced at $75,000, brings 850 whp on pump gas and 1,150 whp on race fuel. Stage 1 costs $59,000 and unleashes 800 whp on 93-octane fuel and 900 whp on race gas, and the ‘Base’ twin-turbo upgrade will set you back $49,000, boasting 800 whp on 93-octane fuel.
However, that wasn’t the record-breaking achievement, because, towards the end of the video shared at the bottom of the page, it actually did it in 7.275 seconds, at 213.54 mph (343.66 kph). To better put these numbers into perspective, we will remind you that this heavily-modified Huracan is around 2 seconds faster than the Tesla Model S Plaid, and more than 1 second quicker than the Rimac Nevera, the current ¼-mile champ for production cars.
Curious what Underground Racing has done to it? Well, scrolling through their website, we have found out that their most extreme upgrade for the Lamborghini Huracan, dubbed the ‘X Version Twin Turbo System w/ Highly Modified Engine’ (we kid you not, that’s the name), boasts a neck-snapping 3,000+ horsepower at the wheels (!) on race gas. On 93-octane gasoline, that number drops to ‘only’ 1,200 whp. The so-called ‘Race Version’ offers 1,500 whp on race gas, and 1,200 whp on pump gas.
Pricing isn’t available for these two kits, but the Stage 3 Plus, which unleashes 1,150 whp and 1,400 whp on pump and race gas respectively, is a $175,000 affair, including installation. Stage 3 costs $135,000, and unlocks 1,100 whp and 1,300 whp on pump and race gas respectively, and Stage 2, priced at $75,000, brings 850 whp on pump gas and 1,150 whp on race fuel. Stage 1 costs $59,000 and unleashes 800 whp on 93-octane fuel and 900 whp on race gas, and the ‘Base’ twin-turbo upgrade will set you back $49,000, boasting 800 whp on 93-octane fuel.