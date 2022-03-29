Ford Mustang Mach-E Drops EV Pretense, Morphs As 725-HP Galpin Rocket 'Vert

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E is doing very well in terms of sales, as the Blue Oval head honchos envision 200k sales per year by 2023. But that does not mean it has been fully accepted by the diehard ICE crowd.
Or by the Mustang enthusiasts, for that matter, if we are to believe all the naysayers. However, there are interesting ways of seeking redeeming qualities, even if only virtually, at times. Such as the moment when Henry Andrews, the pixel master better known as photo.chopshop on social media, wanted to show that he has a prolific digital imagination even when it comes to ICE-EV mashups.
As such, instead of a real-world battery-powered compact crossover SUV, we are now looking at the hypothetical Galpin Fisker Mustang Mach-E Rocket Convertible. Quite a long name for a mashup, frankly, but it is probably a wonderful way to show to what lengths these crazy/quirky pixel masters are willing to go when trying to achieve something outrageous.
Alas, this time around, we feel that diehard ICE enthusiasts will not find this idea offensive if the author promises to hypothetically keep the original Galpin-Fisker Rocket’s supercharged, 725-horsepower V8 powertrain intact. However, we feel that there is not even a need to point out this is merely wishful thinking.
For starters, the Galpin Fisker Rocket open-top was presented in conceptual form but never materialized, so not even an intrepid DIY master fabricator could find an example and get it through a Mach-E redesign. Additionally, Ford is firmly convinced it took the right call to expand the Mustang nameplate into five-door high-riding EV territory.
Plus, even Galpin Auto Sports has other stuff on its radar, such as providing Bronco aficionados with tuned, retro-themed takes on the reinvented sixth-generation SUV matters... Not to mention Fisker and his new auto company also love EVs above all else!
