T200 Toyota Celica Revival Imagines Itself Living the Feisty WRC Life of a GR Yaris

Rallying fans will easily remember the glory days of the A60 (third-generation) when Juha Kankkunen appeared with the 1985 Toyota Celica TwinCam Turbo Group B monster or the extensive life of Celica’s GT-Four high-performance iteration (1986-1999) and its WRC trials and tribulations. As such, would it be surprising to consider the Celica nameplate for a potential rebirth?Not for Siim Parn, an Estonia-based virtual artist better known as spdesignsest on social media, it seems. He is finally back cooking up some of our favorite neo-retro transformations. First, he unleashed a Gordon Murray T.33 that morphed into a spiritual successor for the iconic McLaren F1, and although we consider it a bit too niche, one can also ogle at it at will because it is also embedded second below.Then, our minds were CGI-blown away with the imaginative revival of the quirky, twin frog-eyed T200 sixth-generation (1993-1999) Celica based on none other than Toyota’s new crazy street-WRC kid on the block, the 2021 GR Yaris pocket rocket hot hatchback. Sure, the resemblance – so far, given how the author tends to present more than a couple of POVs for each virtual design project – is not that uncanny if you ask us.But perhaps the author only wanted to highlight the 1990s Celica restomod-like neo-retro transformation technical base. The design, however, remains a tribute to the quirky decade it originally lived in. Frankly, we do not mind that, as yesteryear’s exaggerations have been tamed enough for a contemporary retro look.And then, such a coupe design packing the GR Yaris powertrain would certainly represent a blast on and off the beaten tarmac. Alas, we have a feeling that it will forever remain just wishful thinking and the latest Toyota GR sports car teaser does not have Celica in its sight but rather the bland, modern-age Corolla.