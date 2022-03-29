Fiat New 500X Imagined as EV Subcompact Crossover SUV Based on Stellantis’ e-CMP

After a quick Japanese periplus to play with a Lexus GR Yaris or a Mazda MX-6 three-door rear-wheel-drive GT, the virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media has recently imagined a cross-brand model, perhaps in a bid to travel the distance between continents.
Claiming it was “just for fun,” the pixel master morphed the seventh-generation Honda City into a BMW 1 Series lookalike with a little help from the bumpers, skirts, and a spoiler sourced from BMW’s extensive catalog of 1 Series M Performance Parts. And if you want a smile, we also have that behind-the-scenes making-of video embedded second below.
But the CGI expert also knows how to be serious and nail the unofficial looks of the next model in an automaker’s pipeline. No, we are not talking about the hypothetical Maserati Biturbo EV return thanks to Grecale influence. That one is entirely wishful thinking. Instead, we are referring to an upcoming Fiat apparition, the second-generation 500X retro-styled subcompact crossover SUV.
A model that is way more fitting for the reinvented 500 legacy than its (fugly) 500L mini-MPV sibling, Fiat’s 500X has been around since 2014 (2016MY in the United States) and could certainly use a little refresh based on the most recent sales performance. However, the CGI expert skipped a beat and decided it was about time for a second-generation unofficial transformation.
The logic behind the morphing is pretty sound: “since Fiat has gone full EV for the New 500, I think they might do the same with the 500X crossover.” Naturally, under the guidance of parent Stellantis, this would not represent a major issue as the group already has an extensive lot of e-CMP-based models, such as the Citroen e-C4, DS 3 Crossback E-Tense, Opel Mokka-e, and Peugeot e-2008.
And that was to name but the little crossover SUVs, which is more than enough because the author chose the latter (or rather its 2008 GT Line ICE counterpart) as the starting point for the second-generation Fiat 500X virtual transformation. As for the result, that one was rather unsurprising...
