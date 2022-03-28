CGI Lucid Motors Air Estate Could Easily Win an Ultimate Performance Wagon Oscar

A few hours ago, Hollywood enthusiasts got to know which of their favorite actors, actresses, directors, and movie producers drove home with an Oscar. And, perhaps, did so in a Lucid Motors Air high-performance luxury EV sedan.
As far as Lucid is concerned, they are trying to show themselves as the fashionable Tesla competitor with a cool cameo at the Oscars, a brand-new ad, and even wishing the best of luck to Kodi Smit-McPhee and his white Lucid Air. Sure, the Oscars may not be the glamorous event it used to be, but it still counts for something, right?
Especially if the legendary parties (or, should we say, punches) got down as usual, just as if the health crisis was finally a distant nightmare. And if they did, people might need a little more air-breathing space for their champagne, evening gowns, tuxedoes, and potential Oscar statues.
Well, I have no idea if this happened knowingly or not, but Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, has timed this latest design project almost perfectly with the now-infamous ceremony. Meet the Lucid Motor Air “Estate,” which is claimed by the author to be “the ultimate performance wagon.”
Right now, although it looks pretty cool – according to the channel’s ardent fans – as a five-door luxury grocery-getter, this is merely wishful thinking. However, there is one big reason Lucid might ever consider doing something like this.
Not necessarily because of such interesting unofficial designs, but simply because their rivals at Tesla seem completely unwilling to even consider the possibility of a station wagon, despite the many warm welcomes of such CGI projects across the vastness of the digital automotive realm.
Alas, there is also one big (real-world) reason not to go through with such an idea: the upcoming Project Gravity. That would be Lucid Motors’ own crossover SUV model that might soon provide a family-oriented response towards Tesla’s Model X. Hopefully, also in Plaid-rivaling form.
