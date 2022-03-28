McLaren “P959” Recalls Dear F1 Moment, Proposes Futuristic Speedtail Successor

With the second edition of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (2022) wrapped up mere hours ago, fans of McLaren’s team have reasons to feel sad about garnering just six points across two races. However, if things do brighten up, probably no one will remember these flops.
Team drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo have not taken full advantage of the latest developments for their racing cars and the season start is slower than in 2021, it seems. Well, they say that bad performances are not that important, and one will only remember more relevant moments, such as their first time.
As far as Formula One is concerned, that would be the original Grand Prix win, and when contemporary results disappoint people tend to return to the root of all things. Such was presumably the case with London, United Kingdom-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, who says that in between work projects he found time to wrap this futuristic McLaren idea of retro inspiration.
And when this CGI expert claims designs are being made in between other stuff, he literally means that. The first post embedded below is adamantly clear about that, as the McLaren “P959” design project was first revealed a few days ago without crucial elements, such as the paintjob or wheels. Slowly, but steadily, the major issues were rectified, and now – over a couple of new posts – the unofficial reveal is alive and kicking.
One that is joined by a little quiz, not just the vision of a futuristic-looking two-door McLaren coupe with sleek aero, a huge tail, as well as swooping yet edgy style. So, the author claims he named this potential unofficial Speedtail successor “nine-five-nine for very obvious reasons,” and McLaren’s diehard fans will easily remember this was the year of Bruce Leslie McLaren’s first-ever F1 win.
It all happened during the United States Grand Prix, and at the time McLaren (driving alongside Jack Brabham for the factory Cooper F1 team) was the youngest-ever GP winner, just in case one also needs a little trivia to go with this stunning rendering.
