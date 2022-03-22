Squint and Almost See a Virtual BMW 2002 Hommage Shooting Brake Envisioned Here

No matter how busy one becomes over the years, a passion will always get the better of you. With tangible – albeit digital – results when dealing with automotive virtual designers.
This is also valid for the famous London, United Kingdom-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media. According to his description, the CGI expert has a myriad of custom 3D designs in the works but still found plentiful time to share his signature thoughts about a couple of brands he holds dear to his heart.
As such, this pixel master’s social media reel has been riddled as of late with neo-retro depictions of BMW and Lambo vehicles. We are not going as far as naming the cars, as some of them are decidedly beyond strict passenger-faring categorization. And it all began with a humongous-grille interpretation of the BMW 2002 Turbomeister Concept.
Then, the virtual artist focused his CGI attention on a few vastly distinct brands (Honda, Shelby, Mazda) before moving on to a couple of Lamborghini Islero revival conclusions. One of them included an initial 4x4 radical (a futuristic Baja truck interpretation), while the secondary “shorter coupe” seemed eerily prepared for an Italian version of the Batmobile saga.
Wondering what is all the BMW and Lambo series fuss about? Well, the vision might be focused on the coming of a full digital circle, sort of speak, if our own two cents on the matter are allowed into the fold. And this is all because the author then reverted his imagination into BMW 2002 tribute mode, rapidly firing up the CGI brush and slapping us with a trio of different interpretations in quick virtual succession.
We have embedded all three of them down below to allow everyone to choose their favorite option. Ours, of course, is the latest one – where the 2002 Hommage tribute becomes a sort of a Shooting Brake interpretation. But, above all, the devil is surely in the kidney details, as the new front end eschews the humongous grille controversy without actually being too little!
