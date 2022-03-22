Jaguar G-Type Is an Unofficial, 50% Glass New Chapter of EV Flagship Grand Touring

Jaguar Land Rover recently made the headlines for a couple of cool, real-world reasons. But the virtual automotive world might be even more enticing if you ask a certain pixel master.
As far as Land Rover is concerned, their 2022 Range Rover has already reached the highly-coveted British Royalty status when it joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at a recent event. Meanwhile, Jaguar was further looking into the all-electric future with a 1,005-horsepower Roadster concept designed and developed for the pleasure of Sony’s Gran Turismo 7 aficionados.
That shows how intertwined the real world and virtual realm are these days, even at official OEM levels. Naturally, one would imagine the iconic British automotive brand is also a darling of the unofficial pixel masters but as it turns out, Jaguar is quite a rare bird among digital automotive projects.
The last time I covered an interesting one was for a bit of casual wishful thinking from Siim Parn (aka spdesignsest on social media), who decided to allow a 1996 Jaguar XJS to come back from the dead and haunt the contemporary F-Type into CGI submission. Speaking of the latter, we all know it as the spiritual successor of a lengthy series of alphabetical legends, such as the C-, D-, and E-Type grand tourers.
And while the model is a thorough representative of the high-tech whereabouts of the 21st century, it is still easy to consider it as a veritable automotive dinosaur. That would be due to its use of the falling-out-of-favor ICE powertrains, and something needs to be done to ensure Jaguar’s GT survival into the revolutionary EV future, even if only at a virtual level, for now.
a new reason for grand touring EV living.
His latest digital project is called “Jaguar G-Type” for a specific reason, as the electric Grand Tourer unofficially yet proudly follows in the footsteps of prior, real-world legends. “The G-Type drives the ecstatic sports-GT performance into the EV future, carrying the legacy of Jaguars' flagship performance cars, which are driven with a graceful, emotional design language. Succeeding the iconic C, D, E, and F-Type models, it secures the place of Jags’ 2-seater coupe into the coming green future,” explains the author.
Unfortunately, with this being merely wishful thinking, there is no actual technical information. Just a little bit of explanations on the artist’s Behance page about the huge “all-glass panel making almost 50% of the bodywork,” while the newly envisioned “light spheres” would deliver information about the vehicle and its SoC to the outside world and the driver plus passenger. Not bad at all, right?
