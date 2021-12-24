DeLorean E Dreams of the Electric Future, Lacks the Iconic Gullwing Doors

A new spin on a timeless classic, you might say. Electrifying classics is not a novel idea, and it could also happen soon to the DeLorean, the quintessential ‘80s car and one of the most fascinating rise-and-fall-type of stories in the automotive industry.
The DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) still exists, if only on paper. It’s not the original company set up by John DeLorean in Northern Ireland, but a new one that owns all the trademarks and remaining inventory from when the OG went belly up. The New DeLorean is based in Texas, and, last time we heard, it was considering an electric version of the DeLorean vehicle. Even classics have to get with the times, you know?!
Until that happens – if it happens is probably better phrasing – the New DeLorean is putting out NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and regularly keeping in touch with the loyal fans. It would be unfair to say that DeLorean is dead because it does register some activity; it’s just not what the fans would probably want.
Onkar H has done, with a concept DeLorean he calls the DeLorean E. It’s a tribute to the past while looking to the future, but one that challenges the original by removing the trademark, iconic gullwing doors.
Can a DeLorean still be called that if it doesn’t have the gullwing doors? Onkar H sure hopes so: his study, completed over a short two-day period, takes the design language from the original wedge-shaped car and infuses it with futuristic elements that add oomph, style and, possibly, more sustainability.
The designer doesn’t mention it, but this being a DeLorean of the future and given automakers’ heightened focus on sustainability, it could incorporate recycled and upcycled materials. Electric cars are good for the environment, but add some responsibility in the manufacturing process to an EV, and it’s even better. Official concepts from automakers, like the BMW i Vision Circular, already confirm this.
Access to the DeLorean E is done through the windshield because this spin on the classic doesn’t just lack the gullwing doors: it lacks doors altogether. The designer doesn’t explain the bold decision, but it does make for a striking visual. Access for both driver and passenger in the 2-seater sports sedan is done via the windshield, which opens up like a clamshell. You wouldn’t look ridiculous throwing your leg up and over the car since it rolls low to the ground.
In another potentially-controversial and rather unexpected (and unexplained) move, Onkar H specs the DeLorean E with electric blue and metallic gray paintjobs.
The original DeLorean came with a stainless finish, much like Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck, which was inspired by it. Only three DeLoreans of the 9,000 units produced came with a paintjob out of the factory, one black, one red, and one yellow, and there’s an urban legend about plans to cover one in 24-karat gold. Every other DeLorean was unpainted, though many of the 6,500 surviving units today are painted.
Onkar H’s electric version sports a vibrant paintjob, which might not be true to the original, but is in keeping with its futuristic styling. It’s not bad-looking, either.
the iconic vehicle makes a comeback in whatever shape or form, and this kind of conceptualization helps pass the time in a fun way.
Is this a faithful, albeit electric version of the original? No, far from it. It’s more like a fantasy DeLorean, with elements of the Cybertruck thrown about casually, set in a future we can only dream of. It’s still better than nothing.
