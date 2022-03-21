Prince William, Kate Middleton Catch a Ride in a 2022 Range Rover That’s Not Even Out Yet

Not that it should come as a surprise, but being part of the British Royal Family does have plenty of perks. To car enthusiasts, one such perk that might matter is that of adding a yet-unreleased 2022 Range Rover to the Royal fleet.
At the end of last week and for the first time since the onset of the international health crisis, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, made an appearance for St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Aldershot, outside London, UK. The ceremony included an appearance by the Irish Guards and mascot Turlough Mor, aka Seamus. It also included, though not officially, a brand new 2022 Range Rover 4x4, the fifth-generation model that will only start deliveries to UK customers this spring – and arrive even later to international buyers.
According to the Daily Mail’s This Is Money, the brand new SUV was used as a Royal car and has been made part of the Royal fleet as early as November last year. But this was the first time one was seen on public roads, aside from those times when JLR employees drove it for tests. William and Kate arrived in it for the day’s festivities and were driven home in it once they were over. If tradition is anything to go by, it will probably be seen at other formal events, too.
Reached for more info, Jaguar Land Rover would only say that “JLR does not comment on Royal vehicles.” Again, this is standard practice where JRL and the Royal Family are concerned: the brand has been supplying the Royal Family with standard or custom vehicles for decades and is one of their best-known partners. As such, it makes sense for the highest-profile members to get to drive brand-new vehicles before anyone else. It also makes for great publicity.
That is not to say that the relationship is exclusive. Members of the Royal Family have similar partnerships with Bentley and Rolls-Royce and occasionally choose to drive other brands – like that time when Prince Charles got a Tesla as a present.
According to the Daily Mail’s This Is Money, the brand new SUV was used as a Royal car and has been made part of the Royal fleet as early as November last year. But this was the first time one was seen on public roads, aside from those times when JLR employees drove it for tests. William and Kate arrived in it for the day’s festivities and were driven home in it once they were over. If tradition is anything to go by, it will probably be seen at other formal events, too.
Reached for more info, Jaguar Land Rover would only say that “JLR does not comment on Royal vehicles.” Again, this is standard practice where JRL and the Royal Family are concerned: the brand has been supplying the Royal Family with standard or custom vehicles for decades and is one of their best-known partners. As such, it makes sense for the highest-profile members to get to drive brand-new vehicles before anyone else. It also makes for great publicity.
That is not to say that the relationship is exclusive. Members of the Royal Family have similar partnerships with Bentley and Rolls-Royce and occasionally choose to drive other brands – like that time when Prince Charles got a Tesla as a present.