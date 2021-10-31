2022 Range Rover: Even More Luxurious, Hybrid and All-Electric Variants Expected Soon

Earlier this month, Land Rover unveiled the fifth generation of their beloved plush off-roader. It stays true to its roots showcasing an exterior appearance that is an evolution of design from the outgoing versions, but now, it comes packed with state-of-art technologies, new hybrid drivetrains, and even more sumptuous interiors. Not least, Land Rover said that there is also a full-electric version in the works at the moment, which will be available starting from 2024.
The exterior appearance is dominated by the three trademark lines that can be traced back through the early generations, namely the descending roofline, the muscular waistline, and the rising sill line. The front end looks remarkably similar to the outgoing model, but now it features new headlights boasting full-LED technology as standard. The front bumper and grille were also redesigned, being slightly more distinctive in the case of the SV versions.
The story continues when looking from the side, where not many changes can be observed by the untrained eye, apart from the optional massive 23-inch alloys that fill the entire wheel-arches. The rear is the place where radical changes have been made, the vehicle now featuring a pair of thin vertical brake lights merged by a horizontal black panel below the rear window. A subtle roof-mounted spoiler cleverly hides the rear wipers, while the exhaust system is now completely tucked away under the bumper, with no visible exhaust tips. Although bearing much resemblance with the older generations of Range Rovers, this newest iteration achieves a drag coefficient of just 0.30, making it the most aerodynamically efficient luxury SUV in the world, according to Land Rover.
The interior appearance is dramatically improved in the 2022 Range Rover, now featuring a redesigned dual-spoke steering wheel with touch-sensitive buttons, a minimalist dashboard covered by full-width air vents centered by an extensive 13-inch high-definition touchscreen. The infotainment system now runs Land Rover's latest Pivi Pro operating system, which supports Apple Carplay, Android Auto, and even Amazon's Alexa.
The 13.7-inch digital gauge display looks very crisp and offers a wide array of information and functionality, including in-dash navigation and SiriusXM satellite radio. Other amenities include wireless smartphone charging, a dual 11.4-inch rear-seat entertainment system, and a 35-speaker 1,600W Meridian Signature Sound System with active noise cancellation. The cabin space is finished in rich materials including fine leather upholstery, wooden trims, and even delicate textile options for those who opt for a leather-free arrangement. Depending on the wheelbase, the interior layout can be customized to sit four, five, or even seven occupants.
At launch, the 2022 Range Rover will be available with a selection of two powertrains, with others waiting to be offered later on. Customers can either choose between a 395-hp turbocharged inline-six engine aided by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system or a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8 powerplant producing a hefty amount of 523 hp. Next year, a 434-hp plug-in hybrid selection will be available, offering up to 62 miles (100 km) of electric driving range, making good use of a 38.2 kWh battery and a 105 kW electric motor mounted in the transmission. Not least, starting from 2024, the posh Range Rover will also be available with an all-electric drivetrain, bringing zero tailpipe emissions driving to the Range Rover for the first time.
MSRP starts from $104,000 for the inline-six mild-hybrid SE model and can go up to $163,500 for the V-8 First Edition. For the US market, deliveries will begin next spring, a bit later compared to the Europeans. As a result, the North American lineup will be somewhat confusing because both the old and the new Range Rovers will be sold as 2022 models.
