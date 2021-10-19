A Ride Fit for a Prince: Prince William’s Fleet Now Includes an Audi RS e-tron GT

Prince Charles was an environmentalist before being an environmentalist was even a thing. His eldest son, HRH the Duke of Cambridge, or Prince William to the rest of the world, is now following in his footsteps. And he’s got a ride to match.
Prince William has spoken before on issues related to climate change and the need for more action toward a sustainable future. It wasn’t until this year, though, that he became seriously involved in environmental issues, leading to his inaugurating the Earthshot Prize, a non-profit that will award some $70 million over the next decade to projects that can change the world for the better.
The first edition of the gala took place at Alexandra Palace in London, UK, last week, with HRH the Duke and the Duchess attending in person, alongside celebrities and public figures that live in the area. The other guests invited were asked to zoom in for the even instead of flying private or arriving by car, as a means to highlight the importance of action right this moment.
Prince William, for his part, made sure his arrival was on par with the objectives of the non-profit – at least as far as he was concerned, because he still had gas-guzzlers as escort.
He and Kate hitched a ride in the brand new, fully-electric and very expensive Audi RS e-tron GT. Reports in the British media claim that the vehicle is now part of the Royal fleet, and that Prince William already has installed several charging points at Kensington Palace. This is only “the first phase of a project to install charging points across the entire Royal estate,” as per the Daily Mail.
The RS version of the e-tron GT was introduced in early 2021, and it is the sportier and more powerful model of the two. With dual motors, it develops 598 hp (440 kW), and boasts a range of 283 miles (455 km) thanks to an 85 kWh battery pack. The RS e-tron GT is fast, powerful and stable. It is also very expensive, with the base model starting at around $140,000. It’s a car fit for royalty in every sense of the way.
