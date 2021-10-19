Go for Thrills With Heritage 9.9 Castagnola, a Stunning Piece of Italian Craftsmanship

Italian brands are known for creating some of the most incredible luxury superyachts in the world, and the same goes for day cruisers. Forget these standard powerboats that have nothing to show except for speed – Heritage 9.9 Castagnola is here to demonstrate what elegance and power combined look like.
Luxury can be depicted in many different ways, and one of them is an exclusive, custom-built boat that seamlessly blends traditional craftsmanship with modern techniques for maximum performance. Nauta Design and Francesco Rogantin’s naval architecture studio Names collaborated for the design and engineering of the Heritage 9.9 boat, which was built by the famous Italian brand Castagnola Yacht.
The brand’s owner, Gabriele Maestri, wanted to create a new kind of boat, based on both classic building materials and modern construction techniques. This is how he developed the Wood in Tech Skin (WTS) method, which mixes wood with carbon fiber.
Solid mahogany planks are coated with a thin layer of epoxy resin-infused carbon fiber. At the same time, the interior structure is still visible and covered only with breathable paint. The result is a lightweight, yet sturdy hull that’s also beautiful, eco-friendly, and easy to maintain.
Although based on traditional wood, Heritage 9.9 was designed with 3D software and built with CAD technology. Equipped with two 320 HP Yanmar engines, this high-performance boat can reach a maximum speed of 40 knots and a range of 170 nautical miles at 30 knots. It claims to allow easy maneuverability even at top speeds, providing a smooth and balanced ride.
The interior is just as impressive, combining classic materials, such as polished teak, with a clean, modern look.
The beautiful Heritage 9.9 Castagnola is available at Equinoxe International, for almost $690,00 (€590,000). With its performance and premium design, it can become the perfect weekender, day cruiser or even a sophisticated water toy for a millionaire’s superyacht.
