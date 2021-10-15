Billionaires Should Focus on Saving Earth Not Space Tourism, Says Prince William

“We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet” In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Prince William suggests entrepreneurs should focus on saving Earth rather than engaging in space tourism https://t.co/P7czJarr7z pic.twitter.com/NeVLxY9QPq

The Duke of Cambridge has warned that people could be "robbing from our children's future" if the climate crisis is not tackled in time.



In an interview with the BBC, Prince William said it would be a 'disaster' if his children were still calling for change in 30 years time. pic.twitter.com/vMwdwntBai