Billionaires Should Focus on Saving Earth Not Space Tourism, Says Prince William

Prince William sat down for a one-on-one interview with the BBC ahead of the launch of The Earthshot Prize. The organization will pick five winners each year whose projects mark big steps toward a more sustainable future, and award an estimated $70 million to such projects over the next decade.
As Prince William puts it, if concrete action isn’t taken today to reduce the effects of climate change, our planet will be past the point of saving within three decades. All this time, instead of focusing on measures that must be taken here on Earth, billionaires like Bezos, Branson, and Musk are blasting themselves off into space. Musk is the only exception to that since he’s yet to fly himself, but he does plan a colony on Mars, with the end goal of having a plan B when Earth goes kaput.
“We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live,” Prince William says. Understandably, because of this, he has no interest in becoming a space tourist himself. The second reason he won’t even consider it is that he’s not much of a fan of big heights, even though he’s a trained pilot.
Prince William and, before him, his father Prince Charles, as well as brother Prince Harry, are all deeply involved in a variety of charities and non-profits for a more sustainable future. The billionaires he elegantly calls out are doing their own charitable work but, at the same time, they’ve also cited as motivation for space tourism the need to find solutions for our problems here on Earth. They never mentioned how commercial travel to space would lead to these solutions.
