Blue Origin's Spaceflight Smashed not One, But Four Guinness World Record Titles

2 Oct 2021, 21:27 UTC
The Guinness World Records announced that Jeff Bezos and his crew managed to break not one but four world records as part of the Blue Origin successful first passenger flight to the edge of space. The flight included Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, aviation pioneer Wally Funk, and Blue Origin's first paying customer, Oliver Daemen.
On July 20th, Blue Origin launched its first crewed mission to the edge of space on its New Shepard rocket. The four passengers took off from the company's Launch Site One, near Van Horn, Texas, and not even a minute in, New Shepard reached Max-Q, letting everyone experience a real rocket ride to space.

The crew traveled above the Kármán Line, the internationally-recognized boundary of space located at an altitude of 62 miles (100 kilometers).

This whole journey lasted only 11 minutes in total. But it was enough for Blue Origin to smash four Guinness World Records titles. The mission took 82-year old Wally Funk to the edge of space, making her the oldest person that went to space.

Wally was supposed to go to space with NASA's "Mercury 13" program, but she was never given the opportunity. On July 20th, after a 60-year long wait, Wally finally achieved her lifelong goal.

Onboard Blue Origin's spaceflight was also the youngest person to ever go to space, Oliver Daemen. The 18-year old was the first paying customer to fly with the New Shepard rocket. The teen has been fascinated by space, the Moon, and rockets since he was a boy, and flying on New Shepard fulfilled one of his biggest dreams.

With Oliver on board, New Shepard also became the first suborbital spacecraft to carry paying customers, checking yet another record on its list.

The fourth Guinness World Records title was achieved by Jeff Bezos himself and his brother Mark, who were the first siblings to go to space together.
