Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Race in Land Yachts, Because Royal Life Is Fun

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Prince William and Kate Middleton to the rest of the world) are now in the middle of a tour in Scotland. The hope is that they’ll be able to put on the charm on the Scottish people, effectively silencing nationalists asking for independence.
Officially though, the Royal couple is in Scotland to oversee the work of their patronages, do charity work and raise awareness on various issues. One such issue is that of young carers, so they joined Fife Young Carers at an event hosted by Blown Away, the only commercial land yachting company in the country, at West Sands Beach, in St Andrews.
The location is a short drive away from the university where the two met and supposedly fell in love more than a decade ago. It’s also the perfect place for a spot of land yachting, which looked like all sorts of fun.
Land yachting is also known as sand yachting, land sailing, or dirtboating, and it involves racing in wind-powered karts. Each such kart has a sail and a set of controls, and as the Duchess found out, the challenge is in making sure you “sail” on land without having the wind topple you over, kart and all.
Photos and videos of the event, which saw the two put on helmets and give their best shot at racing, were made public on the couple’s official Twitter account. They also show, beyond any trace of doubt, that the couple are definitely having a lot of fun on their most recent tour.
Last weekend, Prince William visited the Knockhill Circuit near Dunfermline, where he got an extensive tour of the Odyssey 21, the Extreme E offroader. After the presentation and a brief chat, the Duke received a short training session in the electric offroader, with a professional driver at the wheel, and then got to drive it himself for a few laps. A reminder that Royal life isn’t always as boring as it might seem.
The location is a short drive away from the university where the two met and supposedly fell in love more than a decade ago. It’s also the perfect place for a spot of land yachting, which looked like all sorts of fun.
Land yachting is also known as sand yachting, land sailing, or dirtboating, and it involves racing in wind-powered karts. Each such kart has a sail and a set of controls, and as the Duchess found out, the challenge is in making sure you “sail” on land without having the wind topple you over, kart and all.
Photos and videos of the event, which saw the two put on helmets and give their best shot at racing, were made public on the couple’s official Twitter account. They also show, beyond any trace of doubt, that the couple are definitely having a lot of fun on their most recent tour.
Last weekend, Prince William visited the Knockhill Circuit near Dunfermline, where he got an extensive tour of the Odyssey 21, the Extreme E offroader. After the presentation and a brief chat, the Duke received a short training session in the electric offroader, with a professional driver at the wheel, and then got to drive it himself for a few laps. A reminder that Royal life isn’t always as boring as it might seem.
Fife Young Carers’ hugely impactful work sees them offer young carers some respite from their caring role, and the opportunity to have fun spending time with people of their own age.— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 26, 2021
Thank you to Blown Away for hosting today’s fun session in St Andrews! pic.twitter.com/pp4eHqafvF
Hello St Andrews!— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 26, 2021
Today The Duke and Duchess are opening the day on the West Sands Beach, joining Fife Young Carers for a session of land yachting ? pic.twitter.com/LXTPEQ5GVi