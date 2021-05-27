autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Mustang Month  
Car reviews:
 

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Race in Land Yachts, Because Royal Life Is Fun

27 May 2021, 9:35 UTC ·
Home > News > Politicians
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Prince William and Kate Middleton to the rest of the world) are now in the middle of a tour in Scotland. The hope is that they’ll be able to put on the charm on the Scottish people, effectively silencing nationalists asking for independence.
5 photos
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge go racing in land yachts while in ScotlandDuke and Duchess of Cambridge go racing in land yachts while in ScotlandDuke and Duchess of Cambridge go racing in land yachts while in ScotlandDuke and Duchess of Cambridge go racing in land yachts while in Scotland
Officially though, the Royal couple is in Scotland to oversee the work of their patronages, do charity work and raise awareness on various issues. One such issue is that of young carers, so they joined Fife Young Carers at an event hosted by Blown Away, the only commercial land yachting company in the country, at West Sands Beach, in St Andrews.

The location is a short drive away from the university where the two met and supposedly fell in love more than a decade ago. It’s also the perfect place for a spot of land yachting, which looked like all sorts of fun.

Land yachting is also known as sand yachting, land sailing, or dirtboating, and it involves racing in wind-powered karts. Each such kart has a sail and a set of controls, and as the Duchess found out, the challenge is in making sure you “sail” on land without having the wind topple you over, kart and all.

Photos and videos of the event, which saw the two put on helmets and give their best shot at racing, were made public on the couple’s official Twitter account. They also show, beyond any trace of doubt, that the couple are definitely having a lot of fun on their most recent tour.

Last weekend, Prince William visited the Knockhill Circuit near Dunfermline, where he got an extensive tour of the Odyssey 21, the Extreme E offroader. After the presentation and a brief chat, the Duke received a short training session in the electric offroader, with a professional driver at the wheel, and then got to drive it himself for a few laps. A reminder that Royal life isn’t always as boring as it might seem.



Prince William Kate Middleton land yachting racing politics royal family Scotland
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day