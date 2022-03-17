Revived Lamborghini Islero “Shorter Coupe” Would Make a Great Italian Batmobile

Some say Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” is pure cinematically enthused poetry. Others think it does not hold a candle against the Nolan/Bale trilogy. A few also steer away from the polemics, and create their controversies.
The best thing about the virtual automotive world is that one always finds stuff to relate to. I, for myself, loved the atmosphere of the latest caped crusader Hollywood flick, along with the attention to detail. The tortured looks of Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne, not so much. Especially because when acting as the Bat he was cool, hip, and modern.
I was also quickly mesmerized by the Bat and the Cat enjoying a motorcycle trip as they parted ways. Or the way an all-new Batmobile was portrayed as something raw, visceral, and of the DIY (do-it-yourself) variety. And that was all thanks to Ash Thorp, the virtual artist better known as “ashthorp” who CGI-created the new vehicle designs.
Even better, other pixel masters quickly chimed in on the hype with their versions. Such as Musa Rio Tjahjono, the CGI expert better known as musartwork on social media. He quickly thought a Nissan Skyline GT-R R32/R34 mashup would be fitting when hailing from an alternative JDM universe! Well, that is not all.
Remember the spaghetti westerns? Well, how about an Italian take on comic book superhero flicks? And we found the perfect digital project to showcase a peninsula-flavored Batmobile. It is all courtesy of London, United Kingdom-based virtual artist Al Yasid. Better known as al.yasid on social media, he is never afraid of stirring up the frying pan.
Firstly he did it with a reborn Lamborghini Islero that morphed from 2+2 grand tourer into a 4x4 radical via the style of a Baja Trophy Truck! Secondly, with a new take on the Islero matter that reinvents it as a shorter Coupe for the 21st century.
And what about the Batman and Batmobile connection? Just read the description of the post embedded below and all the mysteries will be virtually unraveled. Then, let us ogle at will because the concept deserves it...
