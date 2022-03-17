Hip, Slammed 2023 Nissan Z Is No Fairlady, Gets Digitally Rough Widebody Aero Kit

According to the rumor mill, March is the ticker month for Nissan to kick off production for the eagerly anticipated, seventh-generation, the Z sports car. So, the hype is logically on the rise, including virtually.
There is reason to believe that many enthusiasts have saved up the greenbacks needed to secure a 2023 Nissan Z in the driveway. Or inside the garage. The Japanese sports car has a neo-retro-flavored design, modern internals (including an up-to-date cockpit, finally), and a V6 heart that will rock all the twin-turbo souls out there.
Naturally, some are trembling in fear (like the expensive Toyota GR Supra, if you ask us) while others do it in anticipation. Including when imagining what they could do next once the aftermarket world also gets its hands on the brand-new Z examples. Still, there is a little wait before deliveries kick off in North America. So, what can you do? Plan in advance, of course.
Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, is back in full swing with something that screams JDM from every angle. After that creamy reminder about Bugatti’s Veyron, he is blatantly expressing his JDM passion without any shame. Good for him. And, hopefully, someone will decide one day his virtual design is worthy of an outrageous West Coast Customs transformation. He is the Head Designer at WCC, after all, so he knows the deal...
Back from jumping the gun, now. The CGI expert proposes something that is merely wishful thinking at this point. So, he is allowed to play with anything he pleases. Including proportions, hipness, aggressiveness, and whatnot. The “rough widebody ideation” result then speaks for its slammed self - a casually bolder stance, as well as drastically wider hips...
So, the design aspect is virtually taken care of, what about the 400-hp twin-turbo V6? Are we just going to leave it all alone and not imagine something for itself as well? Hopefully, not at all!
