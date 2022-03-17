2023 VW ID. Buzz “Base Spec” Looks Like a Budget Family EV in Quick Rendering

Some say no one asked Volkswagen to reinvent the minivan. Others claim the 2023 ID. Buzz might look like a fancy fridge in real life. And, of course, many do not care. Because they got mesmerized.
More than five years after showing the initial concept version at NAIAS (North American International Show) in 2017, Volkswagen finally unveiled the 2023/2024 ID. Buzz. Riding on the modular MEB platform with zero emissions, this is the spiritual successor of the company’s Type 2 model, aka the Transporter, Microbus, Kombi. Or, unofficially, the Bulli, Camper, and America’s hippie Bus.
By the way, the company has premiered two 2023MY versions for Europe, a passenger model, and a commercial panel van. Both will feature a rear-mounted 201-horsepower electric motor and a substantial 82-kWh battery pack with a net capacity of 77 kWh. The North American long-wheelbase version will then arrive for the model year 2024, and more variants will follow in due time.
However, some will only arrive in our imagination, courtesy of the virtual realm. Since it’s such a tasty revival of a legendary model, the ID. Buzz notoriously got adopted by automotive virtual artists as the next Holy CGI Grail. Some, just for “mocking” purposes, give it a “Nanobus” sliding three-door look.
Others have taken things very seriously. Case in point, the pixel master better known as X-Tomi Design on social media has seemingly fallen in love with the latest Buzz around the world. And we should not be surprised at his decision to produce a digital series based on the VW ID. Buzz, especially considering his prior serialized work on Alfa’s 2023 Tonale.
So, after an ID. Buzz GTI and a pickup truck version, here is the “Base Spec” as well. Not a bad idea at all with steelies and black plastic bumpers if that means Volkswagen would shed a few thousand euros/dollars off the entry-level asking price, frankly. Although, we all know that’s even more wishful thinking because it would eat into their fatty profits...
