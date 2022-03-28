2023 BMW X7 Ain't THAT Ugly After All, Is It?

Subsequent to last week’s leaked image, the facelifted BMW X7 has been rendered once again, and it doesn’t look that bad. Sure, it’s not the prettiest SUV out there, but at least it doesn’t look like an old Ram truck anymore.
Compared to its predecessor, which is turning four this year, the LCI’s grille looks just about the same. The biggest change up front, however, represents the split headlamp signature, with the upper units being the daytime running lights, and the lower ones illuminating the road ahead. The bumper is all-new, and it appears that the side mirror caps were updated.
Out back, the peeps at Kolesa, who have signed the digital illustrations shared in our gallery, have imagined it with a set of taillights that feature different graphics, and are still joined together by a chrome strip. The tailgate is identical to that of the pre-facelifted iteration, and the bumper was changed, being a bit more aggressive. The reflectors were moved further up and to the side, and the exhaust trim is sportier than before.
Inside, the 2023 BMW X7 is understood to feature a curved display, comprising the infotainment system in the middle of the dashboard, and digital instrument cluster in front of the driver. Elsewhere, the automaker will probably give it revised upholstery and trim, and perhaps some new safety gear to aid those holding the wheel.
Details surrounding the powertrain family have yet to be confirmed, yet it is likely that the brand’s flagship high-rider will feature additional units, including a plug-in hybrid. A full-blown X7 M still won’t happen, but that role will be continued by the Alpina XB7, which is also in the testing phase. Sporting the typical visual and technical upgrades over the normal X7, the XB7 should soldier on with the same 4.4-liter bi-turbo V8 as the current one.
Out back, the peeps at Kolesa, who have signed the digital illustrations shared in our gallery, have imagined it with a set of taillights that feature different graphics, and are still joined together by a chrome strip. The tailgate is identical to that of the pre-facelifted iteration, and the bumper was changed, being a bit more aggressive. The reflectors were moved further up and to the side, and the exhaust trim is sportier than before.
Inside, the 2023 BMW X7 is understood to feature a curved display, comprising the infotainment system in the middle of the dashboard, and digital instrument cluster in front of the driver. Elsewhere, the automaker will probably give it revised upholstery and trim, and perhaps some new safety gear to aid those holding the wheel.
Details surrounding the powertrain family have yet to be confirmed, yet it is likely that the brand’s flagship high-rider will feature additional units, including a plug-in hybrid. A full-blown X7 M still won’t happen, but that role will be continued by the Alpina XB7, which is also in the testing phase. Sporting the typical visual and technical upgrades over the normal X7, the XB7 should soldier on with the same 4.4-liter bi-turbo V8 as the current one.