2023 BMW X7 Ain't THAT Ugly After All, Is It?

More on this:

1 2023 BMW X7 Facelift Leaks, Has the New Split Headlights and 23-Inch Wheels

2 2023 Alpina XB7 Shows More of That Controversial Face, Better Get Used to the Split Lights

3 2023 Alpina XB7 Going Under the Knife, Camo Hides Split-Headlamp Design, Other Changes

4 2022 BMW X7 Shows Its Facelifted Skin in Unofficial Renderings

5 2022 BMW X7 Facelift Gains Production Lights, Do You Like It Better Now?