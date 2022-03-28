BMW M4 Dodge Charger Ute Mashup Is Right and Wrong on So Many CGI Levels

Coupe utility models have been around for decades, and they have a certain diehard fanbase irrespective of the market or region. Both across the real world and the virtual realm, it seems.
With the advent of car-based unibody compact pickup trucks like Ford’s Maverick or Hyundai’s Santa Cruz, one could see that many more coupe utility (Ute) projects might take another fashionable swing and spring back into action. After all, the aftermarket base is already here and willing to fulfill any dreams.
Henry Andrews, the virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, continues to source all kinds of ideas for his prolific mashup series. And, over the weekend, among a bunch of CGI abominations, we also noticed that a Dodge Charger was turned into a coupe utility and then also got a digital nose swap to sport the (fugly) snort of BMW’s G82 M4 Coupe, just for good measure.
There was no shortage of crazy mashup ideas since we last saw one of this CGI expert’s projects – a hunkered-down Nissan minivan that went on a Vossen aftermarket wheels Quest and ended mixing up with a Chevy Corvette Z06. But this one quickly became our latest favorite (with a Tundra-based tractor a close second, also embedded below) simply because he took inspiration from real-world Ute custom builds.
And it was not hard to imagine the reference as the pixel master also gave a hopeful shout-out to Mark Smith, the founder of Factory Five Racing, Local Motors, and Smyth Performance. He was particularly interested in the latter, as it is one of North America’s premier yet affordable sources of “DIY truck kits for VWs, Audis, Subarus, Hemi Chargers, and Jeep WJs.”
Notice how BMWs are not among the intended targets, and this CGI expert probably desires to change all that with a little help from a poor, unsuspecting Dodge Charger Hemi Ute conversion! Hopefully, Smith will just ignore him...
