Alfa Romeo Unveils Giulia and Stelvio ‘Estrema’ as a Gateway Spec to the Quadrifoglio

Alfa Romeo has just unveiled a new specification for the Giulia and Stelvio dubbed ‘Estrema’, with the first cars traveling to the Italian carmaker’s F1 team headquarters in Hinwil, Switzerland, to pose for the cameras. The Giulia Estrema and Stelvio Estrema are scheduled to go on sale in Europe starting next month.
This specification will eventually be sold globally, while adding to the two available trims (Super and Ti) that you can get on the Italian sports sedan and compact SUV. These Estrema models are meant to further emphasize the sportiness of the brand, which is why they are positioned right near the top of the range, underneath the Quadrifoglio spec.
According to Alfa Romeo, this new trim level is aimed at driving purists who are always looking to feel more connected to the vehicle, describing the customer as a “connoisseur” that is “less devoted to the muscularity of aesthetics,” yet aware of the technical solutions that provide balance and outstanding driving dynamics.
These cars feature active suspension as standard, working alongside the CDC (Chassis Domain Control) system in order to provide you with a diverse driving experience. Also standard is the self-locking differential, which distributes torque and traction evenly when exiting a corner at high speed or during acceleration.
As for their visuals, you’ll find carbon fiber veneer on the outside (mirror covers and front fascia), Estrema badges, 19-inch wheels for the Giulia and 21-inch wheels for the Stelvio, plus more carbon fiber on the inside, where you’ll also find a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, Alcantara seats, as well as red stitching on the dashboard, steering wheel and gear knob.
Buyers can choose between two power units in a 276 hp (280 ps) 2.0L turbocharged gasoline engine and a 207 hp (210 ps) 2.2-liter turbocharged diesel, both paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and Q4 all-wheel drive.
According to Alfa Romeo, this new trim level is aimed at driving purists who are always looking to feel more connected to the vehicle, describing the customer as a “connoisseur” that is “less devoted to the muscularity of aesthetics,” yet aware of the technical solutions that provide balance and outstanding driving dynamics.
These cars feature active suspension as standard, working alongside the CDC (Chassis Domain Control) system in order to provide you with a diverse driving experience. Also standard is the self-locking differential, which distributes torque and traction evenly when exiting a corner at high speed or during acceleration.
As for their visuals, you’ll find carbon fiber veneer on the outside (mirror covers and front fascia), Estrema badges, 19-inch wheels for the Giulia and 21-inch wheels for the Stelvio, plus more carbon fiber on the inside, where you’ll also find a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, Alcantara seats, as well as red stitching on the dashboard, steering wheel and gear knob.
Buyers can choose between two power units in a 276 hp (280 ps) 2.0L turbocharged gasoline engine and a 207 hp (210 ps) 2.2-liter turbocharged diesel, both paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and Q4 all-wheel drive.