Maserati Biturbo Returns Thanks to Grecale – At Least in These Renderings

Porsche named one of Taycan’s derivatives as Turbo, which does not make any sense. Turbochargers are used to force more air into combustion engines to increase their performance. Could we have more electric vehicles using that reference? If you like Theottle’s Maserati Biturbo, that would possibly be the only option to see this car in real life.
The rendering artist got inspired by the new Grecale and created a modern version of the Biturbo using the Alfa Romeo Giulia’s Giorgio platform as its underpinnings and the new SUV to come up with the Biturbo’s styling.
In a way, the sedan reminds us of the Ghibli. If you check it carefully, you will also see it screams Giulia for obvious reasons. Maserati never did a Biturbo after 1994 – when the last one died – because sedans were already falling from grace by then. The only place where they remain relatively popular is in China. However, there are more things against a new version of the Biturbo.
The first one is that multiple big engines are now singing their swan songs, with the Aston Martin V12 Vantage being the latest example of the farewell ceremonies. The Biturbo made from 1981 until 1994 had small V6 engines that could be considered an early example of downsizing: they were not as massive as V8s but were more powerful than most of these engines with two extra cylinders.
As we said in the beginning, the Biturbo could only make it if it was an electric sedan with a weird name. If that were the case, the Giorgio platform would be out of its reach: Stellantis decided to kill it because it cannot be electrified. Some bits of the Giorgio might make it into the SLTA Large architecture.
Although we are looking at another improbable vehicle, we would really like that the Maserati Biturbo made it into production. It could be an elegant and luxurious sedan with the performance that made Maserati vehicles famous and that should be enough for any vehicle to live. The problem is getting people to buy them…
