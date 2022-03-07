Jeep EV Ute Shows GMC Hummer EV What an Electric Pickup Truck Should Be

There’s no way to look at the GMC Hummer EV and think it makes any sense. In a recent article about it, I compared it to a down-to-Earth Fiat Strada. The meek unibody pickup truck has a larger cargo capacity than GM’s electric truck. Thanks to the rendering artist Theottle, Jeep can now show GMC what an electric pickup truck should be: sensible.
Theottle used images of the Brazilian pickup truck – also sold as RAM 700 – to adapt to the pictures Stellantis disclosed of its electric compact SUV. Apart from presenting the images, the automaker did not release more information about the vehicle, even if some believe it will be made over the e-CMP already used by the Peugeot e-2008 and Opel Mokka-e.
That would make the Jeep EV a unibody vehicle just like the Jeep Renegade or the Compass. That also makes it a closer relative to the Fiat Strada than to a RAM 1500, for example. If it were also able to carry 1,433 lb (650 kg) like the Brazilian pickup truck, it would be way more capable than the GMC Hummer EV. Unfortunately, the battery pack weight will probably make it impossible to equate the same payload.
The Jeep EV Ute ended up being pretty faithful to the vehicle Stellantis presented. Theottle was careful to use the same taillights and give the tiny electric pickup truck a bed that seems roomier seen from the front of the car than from the back. As an imagination exercise, we have no idea how big it could be.
Another relative to the Fiat Strada could eventually make the bed bigger. Fiat used the SUSW platform Jeep developed to create the Renegade and the Compass to compete among larger pickup trucks with the Toro. With its diesel engine, it can carry a metric ton (2,205 lb) of cargo. In other words, an electric pickup truck carrying that much weight may not be far-fetched.
With the recent success the Ford Maverick is having in the American market, a Jeep EV Ute could probably attract many customers if it was able to carry five adults comfortably. We would not be surprised if Jeep drew inspiration for a new product from Theottle’s work, especially in this case.
