2023 Maserati GranTurismo Unofficially Revealed via MC20 and Spied Prototypes

After Alfa Romeo’s all-new Tonale, Maserati was also quick to uncover the 2023 Grecale crossover SUV and signal the reanimation of high-end, feisty Italian ethos. However, you also need a real sports car for that, right?
No worries, our spy photographer partners not only noticed the upcoming Grecale Folgore full battery-powered compact crossover SUV, but they also caught the second-generation GranTurismo EV counterpart. And that is just the flagship option, as a (potentially electrified) ICE iteration is also in the testing cards.
As such, based on some of the latest spy shots with Maserati’s GranTurismo ICE mules, Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, has decided to hit the Italian sports car issue with ample explanations. And when we say ample, we actually mean huge, based on the lengthy description for the video embedded below, as well as the feature’s duration, which clocks in at over 17 minutes.
Quite a lot even for an extensive behind-the-scenes making-of rendering but the pixel master has a lot of things to say about Maserati. Some of them are not so good, such as the fact that he believes the new Grecale to be a little too close for comfort to Ford’s Puma in terms of headlight design. Others are decidedly positive – like the digital author’s recent opinion that “Maserati nailed the GranTurismo.”
Well, that settles the case if we are looking just for a nutshell. Alas, these CGI experts always love to give everything their twists, so do check out the feature from the 12:46 mark to witness the GranTurismo ICE prototype lose its camouflage attire and piggyback on the all-new MC20 to unofficially reveal its potential new generation styling.
As always, one should take all this with a healthy grain of salt and just wait for the official OEM unveiling before drawing any virtual conclusions.
