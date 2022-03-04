Galpin Shows the Mellow Side of the Popular Ford Bronco, It's Delicious

Ford went all-retro when they launched the Bronco, starting with the name and continuing with the design inspired by the first-generation Bronco. Now it seems custom builders can’t get enough of retro re-takes on the Bronco, with Galpin Auto Sports being the latest to jump the bandwagon.
The Bronco is an extremely popular off-roader that Ford struggles to build fast enough to meet the huge demand. There is no doubt, the Bronco is a capable vehicle both on and off-road, and it’s got that perfect mix of retro and modern cues that made it a hit with customers. It’s especially the retro design that appeals to a lot of people, which explains why custom builders started to monetize that.
The Galpin Auto Sports is doing exactly that with their retro take on the Bronco, and they used the very attractive Eruption Green paint as a start. This seems very popular among Bronco owners and seeing two projects already with this color we understand why. In the visual department, this Bronco got new paint for the roof, front grille, and badges. It’s not just any color, but Avorio Beige, an ivory shade taken from the Ferrari catalog. It looks great, especially as it is complemented by the pinstriping job on the sides.
Of course, the retro effect goes further down to the 17-inch Pro Comp Series 69 polished wheels. These are wrapped in the standard 35-inch Goodyear tires. Galpin resisted the temptation to install a lift kit and opted for a leveling kit instead, this one being supplied by Zone Offroad. There are no other mechanical modifications, but Galpin did install a couple of A-pillar LED lights made by Baja Designs. The interior wasn’t touched, and that’s why the orange accents might look a little off against the outside ivory parts.
We don’t know how much the owner of this Bronco paid for the customization, but the result is certainly something to be proud of. An earlier retro-flavored model built by Rabid Customs went a little further and fitted a 2.5-inch coilover suspension lift kit to toughen it up.
