This Is How Vladimir Putin Travels Around Moscow – In a $1.3 Million Armored Limousine

We all know that all heads of state travel in armored vehicles, and John F. Kennedy, assassinated in a Lincoln convertible, is a good example of why. To keep himself safe, Russia’s longtime leader Vladimir Putin is traveling in a Russian-made armored Aurus limousine, fitted with a lot of defensive systems.
Vladimir Putin, Russia’s longtime leader, has a huge fortune that hasn’t been exactly estimated. Even Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, recently shared that Putin might be even richer than he is.
The Russian tsar prides himself in real estate and yachts, including one that hasn’t been officially declared his. That is the mysterious Scheherazade, which is covered in gold and marble, and overflowing with luxury.
Now, let’s take a look at Putin’s official car, an Aurus Senat limousine, with a design inspired by Rolls-Royce and Bentley limousines. In 2013, Aurus Motors, a Russian luxury brand, started the development of the future presidential car, that was to replace his Mercedes-Benz S 600 Pullman Guard. He introduced the Senat to the world during his fourth inauguration ceremony for a new six-year term, in May 2018.
And, as expected from a man obsessed with his own safety, this car is all about that. And, naturally, comfort. Putin travels around Moscow in the armored vehicle with VR8/VR10 ballistic protection, that features 6 cm reinforced glass.
Built in compliance with the Federal Protective Service's standards, the luxury vehicle is a fortress on wheels, being able of resisting any type of threat, including bombs, chemical weapons, and even if it’s completely submerged in water. Besides that, it comes with night vision cams, air compression system, and also offensive measures. We have seen no weapons on it so far, though.
The Aurus Senat limousine is equipped with run-flat tires, being able to drive even when all four are punctured. It includes an emergency exit through its boot to evacuate the occupant when necessary.
If Vladimir Putin has to travel for visits outside Russia – which is currently next to impossible – the state car is airlifted to the destination by an Ilyushin Il-76 transport aircraft.
The $1.3 million vehicle is powered by a 4.4-liter V8 engine. That power unit has to move a car is measures 23 ft (7 m) in length and weighs around seven tones. The budget for designing this armored vehicle was at least $196 million (12.4 billion rubles), but at least Vladimir Putin feels safe and comfortable in it. The Kortezh line includes a convertible, the Aurus Senat Cabrio, a minivan called Arsenal, and an SUV, Komendant, yet to be delivered.
