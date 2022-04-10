1960s Ford Mustang Will “Eviscerate” Any Purist Thoughts With IMSA GTO Ease

Fans of virtual automotive artists might have noticed that, when given enough time, every pixel master out there will eventually reveal what motivates them and where the sources of inspiration come from. Now it is time to find out yet another “secret.”
Dom Host, the pixel master better known as altered_intent on social media, has also decided to spill the beans and touch on the FIA Group C/5 and IMSA GTO Championship subjects. Well, at least the latter gets a focused subject of adoration or disdain – depending on your own POV.
And do not think that we just took things to extremes out of pure spite (or pleasure). Instead, this is yet another controversial creation stemming from the Hot/Rat Rod imagination of a CGI expert that also doubles as a fabricator with quirky ideas – such as playing with Honda K24-swapped Ford Model Ts or a Toyota 2JZ-equipped Edsel wagon.
So, without further ado, here is a once-original 1960s Ford Mustang motorsport-focused restomod nicknamed “E.V.I.S.C.E.R.A.T.E.” It was labeled as such for a pretty darn good reason since purists will run amuck screaming as if they just witnessed the launch of a weapon of mass destruction. Well, maybe we are just a tiny little bit too dramatic, but this build certainly got us hyped towards that state of mind.
And this is all just an appetizer as the IMSA GTO take on the legendary ‘Stang will soon lead to more transformations. Come to think of it, maybe the initial portrayal, which was barren of any livery design, might have been a little easier to accept by vintage car enthusiasts even with all the LED additions.
Now it is all but too late, as the race-ready CGI project has remained imprinted on our retina, complete with the slammed widebody attitude and the “super ridiculous” huge side exhausts protruding through the “non-functional doors!”
