Garaged 1972 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Flexes Original V8 Power, Looks Ready for Glory

It makes little sense to discuss the legacy of the Mach 1 not only for the Mustang lineup but for the entire automotive culture as well.
But as a reminder, the Mach 1 could be ordered in 1972 with either a 302 (4.9-liter) or a 351 (5.8-liter) V8, with the latter available in various configurations this time.
While the 302 was a Windsor producing only 140 horsepower, the 351 came in the form of Cleveland units with 2-barrel or 4-barrel carburetors. The H-code Mustang, for instance, was rated at 177 horsepower, whereas the top version was the R-code model with 275 horsepower.
This Mach 1, on the other hand, is a Q-code Mustang, so it was also fitted with a 351 4-barrel, this time with a power rating of no less than 266 horsepower. And the good news is the same unit continues to be in the car, with eBay seller codyizhere guaranteeing it’s the original V8 the Mach 1 was born with.
Judging by the photos shared online, this Mach 1 exhibits a pretty good condition, despite seemingly spending a long time in storage.
However, it’s pretty clear this is a project, yet it doesn’t seem to require more than basic fixes here and there. The seller says some extra parts are also available, such as the weather stripping and new carpet and headliner, so in theory, this Mach 1 is ready for a full restoration.
On the other hand, this restoration project doesn’t seem like a very challenging process, especially given the condition of the car and the engine under the hood that’s still starting and running.
The seller says a trailer is still required when the Mach 1 is ready to go to another home, so we should just assume it’s currently not road-worthy.
It goes without saying a Mach 1 doesn’t typically sell cheap, and this 1972 example makes no exception. The bidding is getting close to $10,000, but on the other hand, the reserve is yet to be unlocked.
