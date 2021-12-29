1-of-1 1969 Ford Mustang Super Cobra Jet Flexes Indian Fire Color, Drag Pack Option

With more than 72,000 units built, the Mach 1 accounted for almost 25% of Ford Mustang production in 1969. It's a figure that makes it a mundane trim at first glance, but some of these cars are actually unique through option combinations. This Indian Fire example is one of them.
Is it the paint that makes this muscle car special? Well, not really. Indian Fire is indeed a rare color option that Ford offered in 1969 only, but more than 14,000 Mustangs left the factory in this copper-like hue. On the other hand, we don't know how many Mach 1s were finished in Indian Fire.
But the fact that this pony combines the 428-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Super Cobra Jet V8 engine with the Drag Pack and the radio-delete option turns it into a one-of-one classic. In fact, the radio-delete thing alone may be responsible for this status, as the owner claims it's the only Super Cobra Jet ordered with this option in 1969.
But regardless of its unique option sheet, this Mach 1 is a really cool classic. The Indian Fire paint looks gorgeous in the desert sun and the Magnum 500 wheels and the black hood give it a race-inspired look. And as you might have already guessed, this Mustang has been restored recently to Concours condition so it's ready to be showcased at any car event, no matter how demanding.
As for what's under the hood, this Mustang flexes one of the most powerful engines Ford offered in the late 1960s. The 428 Super Cobra Jet joined the Cobra Jet in 1969 and was rated at 335 horsepower and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) of torque when new. It was the second-most powerful V8 after the 429-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Boss V8, also a four-barrel unit, but good for 375 horses and 450 pound-feet (610 Nm).
The Drag Pack made the muscle car more suitable for the drag strip by adding a traction-lock differential, an engine oil cooler, cap screw connecting rods, and upgraded crankshaft and flywheel. Owners could also choose between 3.91 or 4.30 rear axle ratios.
This 1969 Mustang Mach 1 is by far one of the finest Super Cobra Jets in existence so make sure you check it out in the video below. There's also some driving footage and you can hear the massive V8 roar at full blast.
But the fact that this pony combines the 428-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Super Cobra Jet V8 engine with the Drag Pack and the radio-delete option turns it into a one-of-one classic. In fact, the radio-delete thing alone may be responsible for this status, as the owner claims it's the only Super Cobra Jet ordered with this option in 1969.
But regardless of its unique option sheet, this Mach 1 is a really cool classic. The Indian Fire paint looks gorgeous in the desert sun and the Magnum 500 wheels and the black hood give it a race-inspired look. And as you might have already guessed, this Mustang has been restored recently to Concours condition so it's ready to be showcased at any car event, no matter how demanding.
As for what's under the hood, this Mustang flexes one of the most powerful engines Ford offered in the late 1960s. The 428 Super Cobra Jet joined the Cobra Jet in 1969 and was rated at 335 horsepower and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) of torque when new. It was the second-most powerful V8 after the 429-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Boss V8, also a four-barrel unit, but good for 375 horses and 450 pound-feet (610 Nm).
The Drag Pack made the muscle car more suitable for the drag strip by adding a traction-lock differential, an engine oil cooler, cap screw connecting rods, and upgraded crankshaft and flywheel. Owners could also choose between 3.91 or 4.30 rear axle ratios.
This 1969 Mustang Mach 1 is by far one of the finest Super Cobra Jets in existence so make sure you check it out in the video below. There's also some driving footage and you can hear the massive V8 roar at full blast.