Grossly Underrated, the 1980s SVO Is One of the Best Performance Mustangs of All Time

The Mustang came into being in 1964, and, as Carroll Shelby once described it, it was more or less a secretary’s car. Only five years later, it had morphed into a legend thanks to performance-oriented versions such as the GT 350, GT 500, Mach 1, or Boss 429.
Unfortunately, sweeping emission regulations, along with an oil crisis, put an end to the high-horsepower muscle car era during the mid-1970s. American manufacturers were forced to take some drastic measures to survive, so iconic models like the Mustang became small, ugly, and underpowered.
During the second generation, Ford’s famed pony car managed to stay alive, but, as far as performance was concerned, limited editions like the King Cobra only received visual upgrades, rather than a powerful engine or comprehensive chassis improvements.
For the next generation built on the Fox platform, which debuted in 1978, the Blue Oval decided to develop a real performance-oriented, sportscar-rivaling ‘Stang. But the company was still hampered by strict emission standards and high gas prices, so creating a thoroughbred, V8-powered muscle car was out of the question.
Thus, in 1984, the Mustang SVO hit the streets. When viewed from the outside, it was clear that this was a special model. Similar to the differences between the standard BMW 3 Series (E30) and the M3, the SVO came with a multitude of distinctive features like a redesigned front end, a new front bumper, a scooped hood, or a unique biplane rear spoiler. Moreover, to help deflect air around the rear tires, side splats were fitted on the lower side of the quarter panels, just ahead of the rear wheels. Even the sail panels were revamped to improve overall aerodynamics.
For the heart of this limited edition, SVO engineers initially took a look at the GT’s High Output (H.O.) 5.0-liter V8, but due to its weight, they eventually decided to use the lighter 2.3-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder from the 1983 GT Turbo.
In addition to the intercooler, the turbocharger received what Ford dubbed the world’s first electronic adjustable boost-control system. Derived from motorsport, it was able to vary boost pressure up to 14 psi (0.96 bar) when premium fuel was used, which at that time, was among the highest boost pressure that any production engine could achieve.
Another new feature was a console-mounted switch that modified engine mapping depending on the type of gas it was fed. This enabled drivers to use regular gas when they chose to cruise, which decreased performance but improved fuel economy, or fill the tank up with premium gas when they wanted to have fun.
Linked to a Borg-Warner five-speed manual transmission with a Hurst short-throw shifter, the turbocharged-four pot could initially produce 175 hp and 210 lb-ft (285 Nm) of torque. With fine-tuning and cooling system improvements, these figures grew to 205 hp and 248 lb-ft (336 Nm) for the 1985 model.
beefed-up motor, the SVO also received a host of chassis improvements. These included a 15:1-ratio, power-assisted, rack-and-pinion steering system, an overhauled suspension with Koni performance shocks, or disc brakes on all four wheels with larger rotors (sourced from the Lincoln Continental) that allowed the car to stop from 60 mph (97 kph) in 158 feet (48 m).
This outstanding limited edition sat on unique 16×7-inch, five-bolt aluminum wheels (instead of four-bolt versions on all other third-gen Mustangs), wrapped in 225/50VR16 Goodyear NCT tires. Later 1984 models received Goodyear’s revolutionary unidirectional Eagle GT50 “Gatorback” tires which were introduced earlier that year on the Chevrolet Corvette.
All these upgrades made the Mustang SVO an epic machine that performed incredibly well. Enthusiasts and automotive journalists who got their hands on one in 1984 were shocked by how well it behaved, praising it for being a worthy rival for performance-oriented imports from Japan and Europe.
Porsche 924 Turbo and although this might seem like an exaggeration, the SVO reportedly felt like one on a winding road.
Produced from 1984 to 1986, in 9,000 units, the model’s only problem was the price. Starting around $16,000 ($43,690), it made the SVO about $6,000 more expensive than a standard GT, which put off many potential buyers who couldn’t get over the mental hurdle of spending that much on a four-cylinder-powered car.
One of the finest driver-oriented vehicles ever produced in the U.S., the SVO was no muscle car, yet it deserves a place among the best performance Mustangs ever built.
