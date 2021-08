2025 Ford Bronco Pickup Truck Reportedly Canceled

SUV

I mean, just look at how many Gladiators the Jeep brand is moving every single year in the U.S. market. Unfortunately for prospective customers, the Ford Motor Company has reportedly pulled the plug on the Bronco pickup.Two sources close to the Dearborn-based automaker told Automotive News that suppliers have been informed about the cancellation. The stillborn pickup - or pickups if two cabin options were on the drawing board - would’ve been made at the Michigan Assembly Plant where FoMoCo already makes the two- and four-door Bronco as well as the Ranger SuperCab and SuperCrew.Spokesman Mike Levine didn’t comment on this report, which is exactly what a public relations person would do in this particular scenario. The only thing he told Automotive News is that Ford continues to see strong demand for trucks and utility vehicles with off-road capability, which is pretty obvious even for non-car people. Pretty much everyone and their dog is driving a truck orbecause that’s what people like in this day and age.As for the reason the Blue Oval didn’t go forward with the Bronco pickup, guess what? I suppose I was right for questioning the very existence of the Bronco pickup alongside the Ranger, which is going to get a thorough redesign next year and the U.S.-spec Raptor in around two years’ time.We also have to consider that Ford has trouble making the two- and four-door Bronco , which is a little curious if you remember that body-on-frame vehicles aren’t as complicated to manufacture as unibodies. Last, but certainly not least, the company that intends to generate 40 percent of global sales with EVs by 2030 doesn’t actually need another gas guzzler.As a brief refresher, the two-door Bronco with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost averages 21 miles per gallon (11.2 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined driving cycle with either transmission option. The Wrangler with the 2.0-liter Hurricane, by comparison, averages 23 miles per gallon (10.2 liters per 100 kilometers) according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s website.