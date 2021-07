New Report Suggests 2025 Ford Bronco Pickup Truck May Launch in 2024

EV

First of all, Motor Trend hasn’t received confirmation from the Blue Oval in regard to the Ranger’s cooler brother. But more importantly, the author has forgotten to touch upon a promo video from November 30th, 2020.Titled “How Innovative Design Led to the All-New Bronco and Bronco Sport,” the clip includes multiple design sketches of the big Bronco as two- and four-door trucks with a short bed. Unlisted from YouTube, the three-minute promotional video isn’t a confirmation of the Bronco pickup either.Be that as it may, there is a silver lining. Right before the Ford Motor Company pulled the veils off the Bronco and Bronco Sport, consumer marketing manager for the U.S. market Mark Grueber told Automotive News a rather interesting thing. To make a long story short, the high-ranking official said that the Bronco sub-brand will continue to expand in the future.The question is, how? I’m not referring to the plug-in hybrid powertrain option, thethat Ford teased in May 2021 , or the no-nonsense Warthog. The Bronco needs a different body style altogether, and the only possible outcome is a direct competitor to the JLU Wrangler-inspired JT Gladiator.Think about it for a minute. The Ranger serves a certain demographic while Bronco customers are a little more - dare I say it - upmarket. Some of those Bronco customers would undoubtedly like a bed instead of a trunk, but a much nicer fascia and a cooler badge than those of the Ranger.Also worthy of note, Ford wouldn’t say no to a truck-bodied Bronco either. Jeep charges more for the Gladiator compared to the Wrangler, as in $34,040 versus $32,400 for the Sport, which is why the Bronco Pickup would help Ford capture new customers from America's favorite 4x4 automaker.