Ford Expert Takes Quick Spin in 2022 F-150 Lightning Pro, Gets Surprised by Its Handling

While the rumor mill is boasting about the early success of the all-electric F-Series (and other models), backstage the Blue Oval company is diligently preparing its dealer network for the things to come. So, let us check out some of the perks of being an insider.
Town and Country is a very social media-conscious Ford dealership located in Birmingham, Alabama. Besides the fact they have timely access to some of the company’s internal events, Mitchell S. Watts, the affable host of their YouTube channel, is also very quick at providing a lot of information every time there is a hot release from the Detroit automaker.
Well, as he’s been invited to the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, for a very instructive (and closed-doors) event, he is now terribly busy mixing both aspects. So, after yesterday’s sneak peek at the versatility and technology of the 2022 F-150 Lightning, it is now time for something even cooler. Yes, it’s arguably even better than showcasing a cutaway of the chassis because this time there is some driving involved as well.
Granted, it’s not exactly a test drive per se as the video’s title might suggest. Instead, the affable host is getting treated to a quick ride-along – and thanks to this dealer’s propensity to showcase it all on social media, we are invited to tag along. Better yet, this isn’t a fancy top-of-the-line premium version of the EV truck but the work-dedicated Lightning Pro.
The base version (it’s an early pre-production prototype) does come with the extended range battery, though. This is kind of odd since during the extensive walkaround feature (all timestamps are in the description) the battery was about three-quarters full and only showed some 153 miles (246 km) of range. But there’s a catch.
It turns out the F-150 Lightning constantly takes all sorts of factors into account and provides a reading that is as accurate as possible based on stuff like the load or the driving manner. The latter is of utmost importance this time around, as the Pro was used for very feisty ride-along features. Watts was certainly impressed by the handling, so it seems Ford knows the stakes are as high as they get.
Well, as he’s been invited to the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, for a very instructive (and closed-doors) event, he is now terribly busy mixing both aspects. So, after yesterday’s sneak peek at the versatility and technology of the 2022 F-150 Lightning, it is now time for something even cooler. Yes, it’s arguably even better than showcasing a cutaway of the chassis because this time there is some driving involved as well.
Granted, it’s not exactly a test drive per se as the video’s title might suggest. Instead, the affable host is getting treated to a quick ride-along – and thanks to this dealer’s propensity to showcase it all on social media, we are invited to tag along. Better yet, this isn’t a fancy top-of-the-line premium version of the EV truck but the work-dedicated Lightning Pro.
The base version (it’s an early pre-production prototype) does come with the extended range battery, though. This is kind of odd since during the extensive walkaround feature (all timestamps are in the description) the battery was about three-quarters full and only showed some 153 miles (246 km) of range. But there’s a catch.
It turns out the F-150 Lightning constantly takes all sorts of factors into account and provides a reading that is as accurate as possible based on stuff like the load or the driving manner. The latter is of utmost importance this time around, as the Pro was used for very feisty ride-along features. Watts was certainly impressed by the handling, so it seems Ford knows the stakes are as high as they get.