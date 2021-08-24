2022 F-150 Lightning Tech Gets Properly Dissected by Ford Professional

According to the rumor mill, the Detroit automaker has decided to try and double the production rate from 40k to 80k vehicles by 2024. Of course, strong demand is the reason behind such a decision. Meanwhile, it seems that, officially, the F-150 Lightning is doing the rounds in front of representatives of the company’s dealership network.Usually, those events happen behind closed doors, but in this day and Internet age, social media is probably more important than keeping curious people out of the loop. Thanks to Mitchell S. Watts, the affable host of the Town and Country TV channel on YouTube, we now also have the chance at a sneak peek of the 2022 F-150 Lightning.Better yet, the Ford professional – Town and Country is a Ford dealership located in Birmingham, Alabama – who is also the former owner of a second-generation F-150 Raptor (now the proud driver of an Oxford White Bronco Badlands non-Sasquatch ) has a couple of EVs at hand. Sort of speaking. One of them is an early pre-production F-150 Lightning Platinum with blacked-out windows while the other is a cutaway of the chassis.Naturally, both are remarkably interesting as one can extract a lot of useful information from a Blue Oval expert that just came out of a few hours of official schooling. As always, all timestamps are neatly arranged in the description, so there’s an easy way to hit the chapter of most interest.For us, everything was as instructive as expected, and anyone looking to ponder the pros and cons for placing a reservation (this dealer vouches to sell the Lightning at MSRP if you can believe that!) might consider these 15 minutes as time well spent. Additionally, those who have already decided might want to see if the F-150 with standard or the extended battery will be the right one for them.