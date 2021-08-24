Can You Spot the Tiny Alien Moon Hovering Above NASA's Perseverance Rover?

2022 Ford Maverick Has 100k Reservations, Rumor Mill Uncovers Big Accessory List

Following the incredible interest shown for the 2021 Ford Bronco and after considering the major delays that bewildered the reinvented sixth-generation, it is virtually surreal to see the high reservation rate for the F-150 Lightningor the 2022 Maverick. Sure, both might be considered true game-changers in their respective segments, if we are to appeal to logic.Hopefully, the Blue Oval has managed to resolve the tardiness issues and will also have enough chips to manufacture all the 2022 Mavericks people are asking for. According to the rumor mill (courtesy of the Detroit Free Press ), in just a month there were another 20k reservations added to the previous figure, so the bite-sized pickup truck has now risen above the 100k threshold.That calls for a celebration, but it is not an official one. Instead, the good folks over at the Maverick Truck Club forum have also uncovered a Ford accessory parts list for the compact truck, thanks to a dealer service portal. And, of course, there are lots of goodies for the upcoming owners, many of them catering to the desire for adventure.As such, among the factory-backed accessories, we noticed a lot of products from important names in the road trip industry, such as Yakima or Thule. Additionally, renowned aftermarket companies are also taking care of the truck itself (mudflaps from Truckhardware) or the people inside. Among the examples would be dash cameras from AAMP, or the portable rear-seat entertainment system from Voxx.The company is also preparing for the worst-case scenarios when the little truck might get stranded somewhere without enough electrons to start the engine. No worries, the jump-starter category includes no less than four Lithium options, all from NOCO, and ranging in power between 1,000 and 4,000 amps.

