Ford F-150 PowerBoost Saves Wedding, Keeps the Lights on During Uncool Power Outage

Remember the harsh winter that besieged North America this past season and how some people used the hybrid F-150 as a mobile generator in potentially life-threatening situations? Well, this new mishap was not critical, but it could have impacted the life of a couple for decades to come.
Anyone who went through the hustle of organizing a wedding knows very well that it is a time of joyous moments... mixed with instances of potentially horrific disasters. Well, a power outage during the wedding isn’t exactly horrendous... but no one really wants a memory of that moment ruined by the lack of electricity. You know, no electrons, no lights, no music, no joy, etc.
Luckily, for a certain couple, the disastrous moment was averted by way of quick thinking. And with help from their Ford employee friends, according to both Jim Farley (Ford’s CEO) and Mike Levine (the company’s North America Product Communications Director). The cool guests arrived at the party via a 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost, and luckily the truck was also equipped with the optional Pro Power Onboard. So, they probably laughed in the face of great power outage adversity.
This combination is probably one of the greatest things stemming from Blue Oval’s decision to make a hybrid version of the legendary F-150. As such, the Pro Power Onboard feature makes the pickup truck a veritable mobile generator, as the system can deliver the electron juice at a higher rate than on gasoline-only versions, reaching up to 7.2 kW on the electrified F-150.
With help from some cables and the F-150, the party was basically saved, and now Ford has eagerly jumped at the opportunity of some free advertising of its products and features. It’s important to note that Ford’s fully electric F-150 Lightning will also arrive at dealerships with this particularly useful feature. Yes, it was envisioned as an aid mostly on construction sites, but its use might actually be limited only by the power of human imagination.
Last weekend, there was a power outage during this couple's wedding. Thankfully their friends—two @Ford employees—used their F-150 PowerBoost hybrid with Pro Power Onboard to bring the party back to life! Love seeing F-150 save the day.?????????????? pic.twitter.com/CXcFJz9Q44— Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) August 18, 2021